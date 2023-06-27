Ryan Seacrest Replacing Pat Sajak as Wheel of Fortune Host

Watch : Pat Sajak Leaving Wheel of Fortune After 40 Years

Dim the lights, Ryan Seacrest has a new job.

Just over two weeks after Pat Sajak shared he's exiting Wheel of Fortune after 40 years, Seacrest announced he'll be taking over for the veteran host.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," he tweeted June 27. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna [White] on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

Seacrest, who will also serve as a consulting producer on the show, then shared a message directly to Sajak: "Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."