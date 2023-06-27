Ryan Seacrest Replacing Pat Sajak as Wheel of Fortune Host

Dim the lights, Ryan Seacrest has a new job.
Just over two weeks after Pat Sajak shared he's exiting Wheel of Fortune after 40 years, Seacrest announced he'll be taking over for the veteran host.
"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," he tweeted June 27. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna [White] on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."
Seacrest, who will also serve as a consulting producer on the show, then shared a message directly to Sajak: "Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."
The American Idol emcee went on to note that one of his first hosting jobs was for Merv Griffin on the game show Click about 25 years ago. "So this is truly a full circle moment for me," he wrote, "and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity."
Seacrest, who exited his role as co-host of Live! With Kelly and Ryan earlier this year, also confirmed that Vanna will be staying on the show, despite any speculation about her status.
As he noted, "I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."
According to a June 27 press release, Seacrest signed a multi-year agreement to host the game show, beginning in 2024 after Sajak's retirement.