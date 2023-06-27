Bethenny Frankel's Daughter Bryn, 13, Is All Grown Up in Rare TV Appearance

Watch : Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Her Battle With POTS Syndrome

Get ready to feel real old, Bravoholics.

Bethenny Frankel's daughter Bryn made her Today debut on June 27 while The Real Housewives of New York City alum was guest-hosting the morning show's fourth hour alongside Hoda Kotb.

During the segment, Hoda introduced the teenager's rare TV appearance before meeting her for the first time. "I remember when you were pregnant with Bryn," the longtime NBC host noted, "and I have not seen Bryn in person. And today, 13-year-old Bryn is here in studio."

After joining the two on set, Bethenny, who was filling in for Jenna Bush Hager, noted Bryn was "excited" to make her first TV appearance with her mom before Hoda asked what it's really like having the Bravo alum as a mother.

"It's crazy," Bryn said, causing the Skinnygirl founder to laugh. "Like, all of the stories and everything."

Bethenny—who shares the teen with ex Jason Hoppy—added, "Adventures every day."

Bryn, dressed in a coral dress with her blond hair in loose curls, went on to detail her mom's parenting style, noting she considers her mom to be "strict." To Bethenny, she added, "You reach a point and you get really mad."