Bethenny Frankel's Daughter Bryn, 13, Is All Grown Up in Rare TV Appearance

Get ready to feel real old, Bravoholics.
Bethenny Frankel's daughter Bryn made her Today debut on June 27 while The Real Housewives of New York City alum was guest-hosting the morning show's fourth hour alongside Hoda Kotb.
During the segment, Hoda introduced the teenager's rare TV appearance before meeting her for the first time. "I remember when you were pregnant with Bryn," the longtime NBC host noted, "and I have not seen Bryn in person. And today, 13-year-old Bryn is here in studio."
After joining the two on set, Bethenny, who was filling in for Jenna Bush Hager, noted Bryn was "excited" to make her first TV appearance with her mom before Hoda asked what it's really like having the Bravo alum as a mother.
"It's crazy," Bryn said, causing the Skinnygirl founder to laugh. "Like, all of the stories and everything."
Bethenny—who shares the teen with ex Jason Hoppy—added, "Adventures every day."
Bryn, dressed in a coral dress with her blond hair in loose curls, went on to detail her mom's parenting style, noting she considers her mom to be "strict." To Bethenny, she added, "You reach a point and you get really mad."
And Hoda, who is mother to daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, could totally relate. "The boiling point, we've all been there," the journalist chimed in. "It's the point where you're about to tip over."
While Hoda has plenty of time before her kids reach Bryn's age, Bethenny assured the host she will be able to handle parenting through the complicated teenage years.
"It's amazing. You're going to love it," the reality star explained. "You're good at it because you're very thoughtful about it. You have to be thoughtful about it, and you are. You know, it's the ocean, it's moving. You cannot predict the ocean. You cannot predict the tide. You have to swim under the wave. You cannot fight the wave."
Hoda concluded the adorable interview by gushing, "Bryn, we love you. We're so happy that you came to see us along with Bethenny."
Bryn's Today debut comes one month after Bethenny celebrated her only child's milestone 13th birthday.
"I may work hard in business but there is nothing I take more seriously than being a mother to this sweet, beautiful baby girl of mine," the 52-year-old wrote on Instagram May 8. "I can't believe how loving, sweet, silly, natural, grounded and just all around good she is. She was born a nice girl and she has never strayed. She was blessed with as many gifts as I have flaws, and I am so grateful to go through this beautiful life with her."
Today airs weekday mornings on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)