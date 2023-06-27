NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson's 11-Year-Old Nephew & In-Laws Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Jimmie Johnson is facing a heartbreaking family tragedy.
Three relatives of the NASCAR driver, including his wife Chandra's 69-year-old parents Jack and Terry Janway and his 11-year-old nephew Dalton, were killed in a shooting in Oklahoma on June 26, authorities confirmed.
According to a press release from the Muskogee Police Department, dispatch received a call from a woman who stated "that there was a disturbance and someone had a gun and then hung up."
"When officers arrived on scene they saw a subject laying in the hallway inside the front door," chief of police Johnny Teehee said in the release. "Shortly after arriving officers heard another gunshot from further inside the house. Officers conducted a rescue of the subject laying inside the hallway and determined the subject was deceased."
Officials then made announcements for any other occupants inside the home to come outside.
"Once enough officers arrived on scene," Teehee continued, "a search of the residence was conducted and two more subjects were found deceased inside the residence."
Police confirmed to E! News that the trio's deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide and that Terry is thought to be the primary suspect.
No further details have been shared publicly at this time.
"We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson's family," NASCAR said in a statement to E!. "The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families."
Following news of the local deaths, Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman addressed the tragedy.
"It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident. It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved," he told Fox23. "I knew Dr. Janway. Dr Janway has worked on me, we've been acquaintances for a very, very long time since I've been in Muskogee. Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me."
E! News has reached out to Jimmie's rep for comment and has not heard back.
This story was updated on June 27, 2023 at 1:27 p.m. PT with police confirmation to E! News.