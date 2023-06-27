NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson's 11-Year-Old Nephew & In-Laws Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Jimmie Johnson is facing a heartbreaking family tragedy.

Three relatives of the NASCAR driver, including his wife Chandra's 69-year-old parents Jack and Terry Janway and his 11-year-old nephew Dalton, were killed in a shooting in Oklahoma on June 26, authorities confirmed.

According to a press release from the Muskogee Police Department, dispatch received a call from a woman who stated "that there was a disturbance and someone had a gun and then hung up."

"When officers arrived on scene they saw a subject laying in the hallway inside the front door," chief of police Johnny Teehee said in the release. "Shortly after arriving officers heard another gunshot from further inside the house. Officers conducted a rescue of the subject laying inside the hallway and determined the subject was deceased."

Officials then made announcements for any other occupants inside the home to come outside.

"Once enough officers arrived on scene," Teehee continued, "a search of the residence was conducted and two more subjects were found deceased inside the residence."