Pink Absolutely Stunned After Fan Throws Mom's Ashes At Her During Performance

Raise your glass for how Pink handled this awkward onstage moment.

During the singer's performance at the British Summer Time Festival June 25, a fan threw a bag of their mother's ashes onto the stage. In a TikTok video of the moment, Pink is seen walking over to the bag and picking it up with a confused look on her face.

"This is your mom?" the 43-year-old asked the person in the crowd, adding, "I don't know how to feel about this."

A stunned Pink then walked the bag to the front of the stage, set it down and continued to sing "Just Like a Pill."

But despite the perplexing fan encounter, the Grammy winner took to Instagram to reflect on the epic weekend.

"@bsthydepark it is the joy of my life to play with all of you," Pink wrote on Instagram June 26 alongside a video recapping the two-day festival at London's Hyde Park, including a clip of fellow singer Gwen Stefani and daughter Willow Hart. "I am never not grateful."