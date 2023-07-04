Light a Sparkler for These Stars Who Got Married on the 4th of July

Red, white and yes, they do! Mila Kunis, Julia Roberts and Victoria Beckham are just some of the brides who celebrated Independence Day by committing to their person.

One way to ensure your marriage has a little extra sparkle: Make America's birthday your special day. 

While New Year's nuptials are a popular choice (we see you Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith) and Valentine's Day vows are all about the love (hi, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter!) a number of celebrities have chosen to commit to their spouse on Independence Day.

Though it's possible Brits Victoria Beckham and David Beckham just saw July 4, 1999 as a nice sunny Sunday when they selected it for their Dublin-set vows, there are definite advantages to holding your wedding on a holiday where you'll already be gathering with friends and family. (See: Built-in reception fireworks.) 

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, for instance, sprung the committing-to-forever section of their 2002 Fourth of July bash on guests like George Clooney and Brad Pitt, who gathered at their New Mexico ranch for barbecue and sparklers. 

As for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, July 3, 2021 just turned out to be one of the first Saturdays they could safely celebrate with loved one at the country singer's sprawling Oklahoma spread amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

So The Voice coaches had a private chapel built on his 1,300-acre property and found a pair of white stiletto cowboy boots. "It was like the perfect amount of people," she later raved to Ellen DeGeneres. "It was so intimate, it was so exactly what it needed to be."

And those are just a few of the celebrities who started their marriages off with a literal bang. Raise a cold beer and a grilled hot dog to all the stars celebrating their anniversary this Fourth of July. 

Instagram / Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts & Danny Moder

Though they marketed the day as a standard Fourth of July bash to pals like Brad Pitt and George Clooney, the Pretty Woman actress married the cameraman at her estate near Taos, New Mexico in 2002. She wore a pink dress while her groom wore a ruffled red shirt.

"19 years," the actress wrote on Instagram on July 4, 2021, alongside a rare selfie showing herself with her husband. "Just getting started!"

Noel Vasquez/GC Images
Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

The Secret Garden at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, Calif. offered stunning mountain vistas and plenty of seclusion when the former That 70's Show co-stars tied the knot in 2015. For the big day, Mila and the couple's then-infant daughter Wyatt wore coordinating white dresses.

Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage
David & Victoria Beckham

Why yes, the Spice Girl's 1999 wedding to the soccer star was quite posh, the pair selecting the 560-acre Luttrellstown Castle outside Dublin, Ireland for their vows. Sitting upon golden thrones at the altar, the couple reportedly had nude figurines of themselves on their wedding cake, which they cut with a sword, naturally.

Instagram / Teddi Mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp & Edwin Arroyave

"The thing i love most about @tedwinator is the way that we are constantly growing together," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote to mark their tenth anniversary in 2021. "We can laugh and be wild but we also love to be home and cuddled up going to bed early bc we have big dreams and goals we want to achieve the next day."

Now parents of four (Slate, 10, Cruz, 8, Dove, 3, and his 14-year-old daughter Isabella), she continued, "I do not for one second take our love for granted and am grateful how far we have come, the family we have, the memories we have made and will continue to make the rest of our lives."

BACKGRID
Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne

The Black Sabbath frontman married his manager's daughter in Maui on July 4, 1982. Ozzy later said that he chose this date so he would never forget his wedding anniversary.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Tom Hardy & Charlotte Riley

The British actors, who met while filming an adaptation of Wuthering Heights, made the leap in a castle in the South of France in 2014.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Billy Joel & Alexis Roderick

For his fourth wedding, the "Uptown Girl" singer married equestrian Roderick at his Long Island estate. The 2015 ceremony was officiated by now-disgraced former Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo. The couple welcomed their first child the next month.

Franziska Krug/Getty Images
Tina Turner & Erwin Bach

After a 27-year partnership, the late singer finally married music executive Bach in a private ceremony on Lake Zurich in Switzerland.

