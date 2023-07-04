Light a Sparkler for These Stars Who Got Married on the 4th of July

Watch : Gwen Stefani Marries Blake Shelton in Intimate Wedding

One way to ensure your marriage has a little extra sparkle: Make America's birthday your special day.

While New Year's nuptials are a popular choice (we see you Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith) and Valentine's Day vows are all about the love (hi, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter!) a number of celebrities have chosen to commit to their spouse on Independence Day.

Though it's possible Brits Victoria Beckham and David Beckham just saw July 4, 1999 as a nice sunny Sunday when they selected it for their Dublin-set vows, there are definite advantages to holding your wedding on a holiday where you'll already be gathering with friends and family. (See: Built-in reception fireworks.)

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, for instance, sprung the committing-to-forever section of their 2002 Fourth of July bash on guests like George Clooney and Brad Pitt, who gathered at their New Mexico ranch for barbecue and sparklers.