Light a Sparkler for These Stars Who Got Married on the 4th of July

One way to ensure your marriage has a little extra sparkle: Make America's birthday your special day.
While New Year's nuptials are a popular choice (we see you Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith) and Valentine's Day vows are all about the love (hi, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter!) a number of celebrities have chosen to commit to their spouse on Independence Day.
Though it's possible Brits Victoria Beckham and David Beckham just saw July 4, 1999 as a nice sunny Sunday when they selected it for their Dublin-set vows, there are definite advantages to holding your wedding on a holiday where you'll already be gathering with friends and family. (See: Built-in reception fireworks.)
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, for instance, sprung the committing-to-forever section of their 2002 Fourth of July bash on guests like George Clooney and Brad Pitt, who gathered at their New Mexico ranch for barbecue and sparklers.
As for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, July 3, 2021 just turned out to be one of the first Saturdays they could safely celebrate with loved one at the country singer's sprawling Oklahoma spread amid the coronavirus pandemic.
So The Voice coaches had a private chapel built on his 1,300-acre property and found a pair of white stiletto cowboy boots. "It was like the perfect amount of people," she later raved to Ellen DeGeneres. "It was so intimate, it was so exactly what it needed to be."
And those are just a few of the celebrities who started their marriages off with a literal bang. Raise a cold beer and a grilled hot dog to all the stars celebrating their anniversary this Fourth of July.