See Jennifer Lawrence and Andy Cohen Kiss During OMG WWHL Moment

Jennifer Lawrence is kissing in the clubhouse.

The self-professed Bravo superfan took her love of host Andy Cohen to a new level on the June 26 episode of his late night show Watch What Happens Live. During the after-show, Cohen told the Oscar winner, "I'd be totally into kissing you." To the studio audience, he added, "Just negotiating a kiss with Jennifer Lawrence."

As for what prompted the potential PDA?

"Well, I feel like you kissed John Mayer but you've never kissed me," Lawrence noted, referencing the 2018 WWHL episode where the two longtime BFFs locked lips. "He's more your type I guess."

But Cohen assured the 32-year-old that isn't totally true. "I am attracted to you," he replied. "I'd love to kiss you—consensually."

After giving him consent, Lawrence initiated the steamy moment by leaning in and kissing Cohen as the audience screamed and cheered.

Shocked by the smooch, a clearly ecstatic Cohen reacted, "Oh my god! Thank you."