See Jennifer Lawrence and Andy Cohen Kiss During OMG WWHL Moment

Jennifer Lawrence is kissing in the clubhouse.
The self-professed Bravo superfan took her love of host Andy Cohen to a new level on the June 26 episode of his late night show Watch What Happens Live. During the after-show, Cohen told the Oscar winner, "I'd be totally into kissing you." To the studio audience, he added, "Just negotiating a kiss with Jennifer Lawrence."
As for what prompted the potential PDA?
"Well, I feel like you kissed John Mayer but you've never kissed me," Lawrence noted, referencing the 2018 WWHL episode where the two longtime BFFs locked lips. "He's more your type I guess."
But Cohen assured the 32-year-old that isn't totally true. "I am attracted to you," he replied. "I'd love to kiss you—consensually."
After giving him consent, Lawrence initiated the steamy moment by leaning in and kissing Cohen as the audience screamed and cheered.
Shocked by the smooch, a clearly ecstatic Cohen reacted, "Oh my god! Thank you."
But the OMG exchange didn't end there as Lawrence followed up with a questions about Cohen's level of arousal.
"Did it do anything?" she asked him. "Did it move?"
Cohen's response? "I'm hard as a rock!" the 55-year-old stated. "I'm bone-hard."
Equally shocked by the lip-locking was Lawrence's No Hard Feelings costar Andrew Barth Feldman, who was also on set playing bartender for the night and laughed hysterically over the kiss. Cohen continued the NSFW conversation by adding, "He's 21 and I haven't been hard like this since I was 21."
Locking lips with the Bravo host wasn't the only time the Don't Look Up star was kissing and telling during her appearance. Lawrence also addressed rumors she had a romance with Hunger Games costar Liam Hemsworth during his relationship with Miley Cyrus.
"Not true, total rumor," she clarified before adding, "We all know Liam and I, like, kissed one time. It was years after they broke up."
Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday through Thursday on Bravo.
