Save $200 on This Dyson Cordless Vacuum and Give Your Home a Deep Cleaning With Ease

A Dyson vacuum is a major investment for your home. If you need additional info before deciding to shop, check out these rave reviews.

Dyson V15 Detect Cordfree Vacuum Reviews

A shopper reviewed, "I am a frequent QVC shopper and hardly ever write reviews - but I felt compelled to do so for this amazing product. I can't believe the amount of invisible stuff this picks up out of my carpets! Very powerful, just WOW results. Highly recommend!!! I owned a previous Dyson cordless stick that I bought about 10 yrs ago - this blows that one away, no comparison. Lightweight and much easier to empty out the bin as well. Also love the convenience and looks of the charging stand. Best vacuum I've ever owned, hands down. Must buy if you are a pet owner to keep up with the pet hair in the carpets and furniture!"

Another said, "This is my first Dyson product and I couldn't be happier. It does everything shown on air. My white carpet now looks freshly shampooed every time I use this and my hardwood floors I am can now walk around with know shoes and never feel the little sand like debris on my bare feet. Best purchase ever."

Someone shared, "This makes vacuuming fun! I can't believe how much dog fur was in the carpet. I thought it was pretty clean. Amazing vacuum! Definitely worth the money!!"

A reviewer wrote, "Best sweeper we have ever had. Love that hair does not wrap around roller. We have lots of dog hair and this sweeper is great for picking up everything. We mounted it & battery always charged Lightweight and easy to just grab and sweep. Excellent choice."

Someone raved, "I have 5 cats and my back yard bumps up to a farm. I vacuum every day and the amount of cat hair/dust I suck up is unbelievable! I have owned several Dyson vacuums, but this is by far the best one. Its so powerful and the laser detect tool is great for showing the areas you didn't get. Keep up the good work Dyson!!"

