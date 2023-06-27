Save $200 on This Dyson Cordless Vacuum and Give Your Home a Deep Cleaning With Ease

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you loathe chores, but you still want a clean home, you just need more effective tools. Dyson is a beloved brand because of its high-quality tools. Once you shop Dyson, you won't go back to any other brand. These vacuums are definitely worth the investment. They are effective for picking up dirt and pet hair the first time— without the need to vacuum that same area over again.
Today is your lucky day. There's a discount on the Dyson V15 Detect Cordfree Vacuum. Typically, you can get this model for $849, but you can get the vacuum with several attachments and a dock for $649— no promo code needed.
This vacuum is next-level and it will make your life easier. It converts quickly to a handheld device, so you can clean those tough-to-reach areas with no problem. Step up your cleaning game and shop this deal before it disappears.
Dyson V15 Detect Cordfree Vacuum w/ 2 Cleaner Heads & Dok
One of the coolest features of this vacuum is that it automatically optimizes suction and run time based on dust level and floor type. This bundle includes the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum, digital motorbar cleaner head with de-tangle comb, laser slim fluffy cleaner head, floor dok, mini soft dusting brush, combination tool, crevice tool, wand storage clip, stubborn dirt brush, and a hair screw tool.
A Dyson vacuum is a major investment for your home. If you need additional info before deciding to shop, check out these rave reviews.
Dyson V15 Detect Cordfree Vacuum Reviews
A shopper reviewed, "I am a frequent QVC shopper and hardly ever write reviews - but I felt compelled to do so for this amazing product. I can't believe the amount of invisible stuff this picks up out of my carpets! Very powerful, just WOW results. Highly recommend!!! I owned a previous Dyson cordless stick that I bought about 10 yrs ago - this blows that one away, no comparison. Lightweight and much easier to empty out the bin as well. Also love the convenience and looks of the charging stand. Best vacuum I've ever owned, hands down. Must buy if you are a pet owner to keep up with the pet hair in the carpets and furniture!"
Another said, "This is my first Dyson product and I couldn't be happier. It does everything shown on air. My white carpet now looks freshly shampooed every time I use this and my hardwood floors I am can now walk around with know shoes and never feel the little sand like debris on my bare feet. Best purchase ever."
Someone shared, "This makes vacuuming fun! I can't believe how much dog fur was in the carpet. I thought it was pretty clean. Amazing vacuum! Definitely worth the money!!"
A reviewer wrote, "Best sweeper we have ever had. Love that hair does not wrap around roller. We have lots of dog hair and this sweeper is great for picking up everything. We mounted it & battery always charged Lightweight and easy to just grab and sweep. Excellent choice."
Someone raved, "I have 5 cats and my back yard bumps up to a farm. I vacuum every day and the amount of cat hair/dust I suck up is unbelievable! I have owned several Dyson vacuums, but this is by far the best one. Its so powerful and the laser detect tool is great for showing the areas you didn't get. Keep up the good work Dyson!!"
