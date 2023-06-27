Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $330 Bucket Bag for Just $89

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When someone asks why you have "so many bags," they just don't get it. You need different accessories for every occasion. When you're going to work, a large tote is ideal for your laptop, water bottle, and other small essentials. For a night out, you don't need all of that stuff. A small shoulder bag does the trick. You will have room for all of the necessities and you can go hands-free, wearing it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. It's all about the options, right? And, of course, we can't forget about the prices. Unfortunately, we all aren't blessed with an unlimited handbag budget. If you love a good deal, you're in luck because there's a 24-hour flash sale at Kate Spade.
You can get the Kate Spade Audrey Mini Bucket Bag for just $89. Normally, this bag costs $330, but this is a today-only deal that you cannot miss. There are two solid color leather options, black and pink. There is also a straw bag that's the perfect accessory for summer.
A 70% discount is just too good to pass up, right?
Kate Spade 70% Off Deal
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Audrey Mini Bucket Bag Reviews
A shopper said, "This bag is small, but holds a lot. It holds my S22, compact kleenex, multiple CC's, lip balm, and keys. It's the right size for running errands and beautiful for dressing up and going out. I also bought this bag in pink, both lovely. You will not be disappointed."
Another reviewed, "I love my bag. Very convenient, just the right size and just beautiful. It is big enough to carry the essentials, but not too big to feel it's heavy."
Someone shard, "Great Small bag for the essentials. Lightweight. Stylish. Has become one of my favorites to carry."
A reviewer declared, "I love this bag! It's so sleek and small, yet it holds quite a bit and I love the clasp on the front. I bought it a month ago and use it every time I go out!!"
A shopper wrote, "Compliments everywhere I go! Functional and darling!"
