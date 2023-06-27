Lewis Capaldi Taking Break From Touring Amid Journey With Tourette Syndrome

Watch : Lewis Capaldi at 2020 Grammys: "The Career Is All Downhill From Here"

Lewis Capaldi is taking a step back from the stage.

The "Before You Go" singer, 26, recently announced he's taking a break from touring as he continues to navigate living with Tourette syndrome.

The news came after Capaldi's performance at Glastonbury Festival in England on June 24. The musician—who'd previously informed followers he was canceling all engagements in the weeks leading up the show so he could "take a moment to rest and recover"—told the crowd he was losing his voice, according to The Guardian, and the audience members showed their support by coming together to sing the words to his hit song "Someone You Loved" in a moving moment.

In a message posted to Instagram June 27, Capaldi expressed his appreciation to the festival attendees for "singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards," noting "it really does mean the world." However, he said he wouldn't be able to continue with the scheduled tour.

"The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write," Capaldi stated, "but I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a breaking from touring for the foreseeable future."