Cause of Death Revealed for Bob Marley's Grandson Jo Mersa Marley

More than six months after Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley died at the age of 31, the cause of his death has been confirmed.

Jo Mersa—the grandson of Bob Marley and the son of Stephen Marley—died of "acute asthma exacerbation," per documents from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office and obtained by E! News, while rhinovirus/enterovirus infection is listed as a contributory cause. His manner of death is stated as "natural."

The documents also stated that he was found unresponsive in his car in a store parking lot on December 26 and was pronounced dead after first responders attempted to perform CPR.

The Medical Examiner's Office also expressed, per the documents, that the musician had a history of asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia and had not been taking his asthma medications at the time of his death.

Though his body had no sign of injury, the report further stated that his lung showed evidence of congestion, hyperexpansion and increased mucus in its airwaves and that Jo Mersa had expressed to his mother on Christmas Day, the day before he died, that "he was feeling ill, ostensibly due to his asthma."