Titanic Actor Lew Palter Dead at 94

The Hollywood community has lost a beloved star.

Actor Lew Palter—who portrayed businessman and Macy's co-owner Isidor Straus in James Cameron's 1997 film Titanic—died from lung cancer on May 21, his daughter Catherine Palter confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 94.

In addition to his job as an actor, appearing in TV shows The Flying Nun and L.A. Law over the years, Lew was also a teacher at CalArts School of Theater from 1971 to 2013.

"As a teacher," Catherine told the outlet, "he seemed to have truly changed people's lives."

Travis Preston, the dean of the CalArts School of Theater, also told THR that Lew taught his students to really love the craft of acting.

"He fostered deep curiosity, care, intellect and humor in every scene, play and class," Travis shared. "He had the utmost respect of his students and encouraged all to find truth in their work and lives."