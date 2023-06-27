Jennifer Lawrence Sets the Record Straight on Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus Cheating Rumors

During Jennifer Lawrence's appearance on WWHL June 26, the Oscar winner addressed speculation that she had a "secret fling" with Liam Hemsworth while he was still with Miley Cyrus.

By Jess Cohen Jun 27, 2023 11:32 AMTags
BreakupsMiley CyrusBravoLiam HemsworthJennifer LawrenceCelebritiesWatch What Happens LiveNBCU
Watch: Jennifer Lawrence TROLLS Liam Hemsworth Over Hunger Games Kiss

Jennifer Lawrence is not playing games when it comes to this rumor.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on June 26, the Hunger Games actress set the record straight on whether she had a romance with co-star Liam Hemsworth during his relationship with Miley Cyrus.

As host Andy Cohen explained during a round of "Plead the Fifth" with Lawrence, "When Miley Cyrus' song 'Flowers' debuted, there was a lot of talk that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus."

Lawrence's response? "Not true," she told Cohen. "Not true, total rumor."

However, the Oscar winner did note, "We all know Liam and I, like, kissed one time. It was years after they broke up. So I just assume [the music video] was a coincidence."

In fact, it was during the No Hard Feelings star's 2015 appearance on WWHL that she admitted to kissing Hemsworth, off-camera.

photos
Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney: Romance Rewind

"Liam and I grew up together," she told Cohen at the time. "Liam's real hot. What would you have done?…Yeah, I have."

And although the duo's relationship never took a serious turn—Lawrence is now married to art gallerist Cooke Maroney, while Hemsworth is dating model Gabriella Brooks after his 2019 divorce from Cyrus—the actress has credited her co-star for giving her confidence over the years.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for PCA

Trending Stories

1

Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Reunite With Daughter Carly

2

Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus Cheating Rumor

3

It Ends With Us' Colleen Hoover Responds to Costume Criticism

"He actually taught me how to be fair and to stand up for myself," she shared with Nylon in 2014. "It's my biggest weakness: negotiating. I'm a wimp about standing up for myself and Liam is always fair. He's always on time, he's always doing his job, and he's good about making sure that things stay fair. He's teaching me to toughen up a little bit."

"That was important," she noted. "I need that." 

 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Reunite With Daughter Carly

2

Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus Cheating Rumor

3

It Ends With Us' Colleen Hoover Responds to Costume Criticism

4

Kylie Jenner Legally Changes Name of Her & Travis Scott's Son to Aire

5

Noah Cyrus Is Engaged to Boyfriend Pinkus: See Her Ring