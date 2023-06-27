Jennifer Lawrence Sets the Record Straight on Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus Cheating Rumors

Jennifer Lawrence is not playing games when it comes to this rumor.
While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on June 26, the Hunger Games actress set the record straight on whether she had a romance with co-star Liam Hemsworth during his relationship with Miley Cyrus.
As host Andy Cohen explained during a round of "Plead the Fifth" with Lawrence, "When Miley Cyrus' song 'Flowers' debuted, there was a lot of talk that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus."
Lawrence's response? "Not true," she told Cohen. "Not true, total rumor."
However, the Oscar winner did note, "We all know Liam and I, like, kissed one time. It was years after they broke up. So I just assume [the music video] was a coincidence."
In fact, it was during the No Hard Feelings star's 2015 appearance on WWHL that she admitted to kissing Hemsworth, off-camera.
"Liam and I grew up together," she told Cohen at the time. "Liam's real hot. What would you have done?…Yeah, I have."
And although the duo's relationship never took a serious turn—Lawrence is now married to art gallerist Cooke Maroney, while Hemsworth is dating model Gabriella Brooks after his 2019 divorce from Cyrus—the actress has credited her co-star for giving her confidence over the years.
"He actually taught me how to be fair and to stand up for myself," she shared with Nylon in 2014. "It's my biggest weakness: negotiating. I'm a wimp about standing up for myself and Liam is always fair. He's always on time, he's always doing his job, and he's good about making sure that things stay fair. He's teaching me to toughen up a little bit."
"That was important," she noted. "I need that."
