Jennifer Lawrence Sets the Record Straight on Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus Cheating Rumors

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence TROLLS Liam Hemsworth Over Hunger Games Kiss

Jennifer Lawrence is not playing games when it comes to this rumor.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on June 26, the Hunger Games actress set the record straight on whether she had a romance with co-star Liam Hemsworth during his relationship with Miley Cyrus.

As host Andy Cohen explained during a round of "Plead the Fifth" with Lawrence, "When Miley Cyrus' song 'Flowers' debuted, there was a lot of talk that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus."

Lawrence's response? "Not true," she told Cohen. "Not true, total rumor."

However, the Oscar winner did note, "We all know Liam and I, like, kissed one time. It was years after they broke up. So I just assume [the music video] was a coincidence."

In fact, it was during the No Hard Feelings star's 2015 appearance on WWHL that she admitted to kissing Hemsworth, off-camera.