Why Kim Kardashian Isn't Ready to Talk to Her Kids About Being Upset With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the ups and downs of motherhood.

The Kardashians star recently touched on how she emotionally reacts to topics relating to her ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she shares North, 10; Saint, 7; Chicago, 5 and Psalm, 4.

"If it's something concerning my kids' dad and I'm upset, I try not to show as much emotion," Kim told Vogue Italia in an interview published June 26. "I have to be ready to explain why I'm upset and it might not be appropriate for them to know. There's nothing worse than 'You'll understand when you're older.' I don't want to be that person."

However, the SKIMS mogul is willing to wear her heart on her sleeve when it comes to other aspects of her life.

"But if I'm upset about other things that they can understand, I absolutely will show emotion and cry," she continued. "On Christmas morning, I cried when my mom gave me a doll house. My kids didn't understand why and I explained I had that at my dad's house as a little girl."