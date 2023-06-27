Chicago Billionaire James Crown Dead at 70 After Racetrack Crash

The Crown family is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Billionaire businessman James Crown, a Chicago billionaire, died on June 25—his 70th birthday—after being involved in a single vehicle crash at the Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek, Colo., according to a Pitkin County Coroner's Office press release.
A cause of death has not been confirmed pending an autopsy, though officials noted that "multiple blunt force trauma is evident."
His manner of death has been ruled as an accident.
E! News has reached out to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado State Patrol for more information but hasn't heard back.
Crown's family is "deeply saddened" by his sudden passing, according to a statement from family spokesperson Jacob Crows, who told the Aspen Times that details for a memorial will be released at a later date.
The statement added, "The family requests that their privacy be respected at this difficult time."
At the time of his death, Crown was chairman and CEO of Henry Crown and Company, a Chicago-based investment group, per the Aspen Times. He also served as the director of aerospace company General Dynamic and the director of JPMorgan Chase, and was a trustee at The Aspen Institute, the Museum of Science and Industry, the Civic Committee, and the University of Chicago.
Crown is survived by parents Lester and Renée, six siblings, his wife Paula and their children Torie, Hayley, W. Andrew, Summer Crown, as well as two grandchildren, Jackson and Lucas McKinney, according to the outlet.