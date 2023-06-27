Chicago Billionaire James Crown Dead at 70 After Racetrack Crash

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Crown family is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Billionaire businessman James Crown, a Chicago billionaire, died on June 25—his 70th birthday—after being involved in a single vehicle crash at the Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek, Colo., according to a Pitkin County Coroner's Office press release.

A cause of death has not been confirmed pending an autopsy, though officials noted that "multiple blunt force trauma is evident."

His manner of death has been ruled as an accident.

E! News has reached out to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado State Patrol for more information but hasn't heard back.

Crown's family is "deeply saddened" by his sudden passing, according to a statement from family spokesperson Jacob Crows, who told the Aspen Times that details for a memorial will be released at a later date.

The statement added, "The family requests that their privacy be respected at this difficult time."