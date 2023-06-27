Ray Lewis' Son Ray Lewis III Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Lewis family have said goodbye to one of their own.

Ray Lewis III, the 28-year-old son of Hall of Fame Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, was laid to rest during a private funeral held in Florida a week after his death. As seen in a photo of a program for the service shared by former Dallas Cowboys player Michael Irvin, the younger Ray's three brothers Rayshad, Rahsaan and Ralin Lewis served as pallbearers in the ceremony.

"Ray (Ray Ray) Anthony Lewis III's parents and family would like to express our sincerest thanks to all of you for the love, support and kind deeds you've shown us during the loss of our loved one," the program read. "Your kindness is deeply appreciated. It is our prayer that God surrounds you with grace, mercy and overflowing of blessings."

The note was signed by the elder Ray and his ex Tatyana McCall.

"NO FATHER should ever have to bury his son!" Michael captioned the June 24 post. "My heart bleeds for my brother @raylewis and his family. There is NOT anything, anyone can say to ease this depth of pain. Just know this MY BROTHER, we love you and God has you."