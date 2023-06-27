Ray Lewis' Son Ray Lewis III Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

The Lewis family have said goodbye to one of their own.
Ray Lewis III, the 28-year-old son of Hall of Fame Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, was laid to rest during a private funeral held in Florida a week after his death. As seen in a photo of a program for the service shared by former Dallas Cowboys player Michael Irvin, the younger Ray's three brothers Rayshad, Rahsaan and Ralin Lewis served as pallbearers in the ceremony.
"Ray (Ray Ray) Anthony Lewis III's parents and family would like to express our sincerest thanks to all of you for the love, support and kind deeds you've shown us during the loss of our loved one," the program read. "Your kindness is deeply appreciated. It is our prayer that God surrounds you with grace, mercy and overflowing of blessings."
The note was signed by the elder Ray and his ex Tatyana McCall.
"NO FATHER should ever have to bury his son!" Michael captioned the June 24 post. "My heart bleeds for my brother @raylewis and his family. There is NOT anything, anyone can say to ease this depth of pain. Just know this MY BROTHER, we love you and God has you."
The late Ray took after his dad and played college football for the University of Miami, Coastal Carolina University and Virginia Union University. In October 2021, he signed with the Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team to play cornerback and safety.
He was found unresponsive in a Florida home on June 14, per a police report obtained by TMZ. His cause of death was ruled as an accidental overdose.
In the wake of his passing, the Lewis family have been sharing tributes on social media, with Rahsaan calling his brother a "true angel" in a June 15 post.
"I pray your [sic] at peace now because I know how much you was really hurting," he wrote on Instagram Stories. "Just watch over us all big bruh. Be our guardian. I promise, I'll make you smile and proud."
Meanwhile, Ray's sister Diaymon Lewis described him as "my first love" and "the definition of a quintessential brother."
"To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I'm glad you're at peace," she wrote on her own Instagram Story. "Fly high baby."