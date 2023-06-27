Get $112 Worth of Tarte Cosmetics Iconic Shape Tape Products for Just $20

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Tarte Shape Tape Concealer has a cult following. Once you start using it, your makeup routine will be forever changed. It's a great product to hide some pimples and dark circles. When applied correctly, it can even give you the look of an instant eye lift. In my experience, it has a long-lasting formula that doesn't crease or look cakey after a long day.
According to the brand, the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer has a 16-hour, waterproof wear, which I can attest to. I have very oily skin and it really lasts all day long. If you want to try this concealer for the first time or stock up on an old favorite, there's an unbelievable deal you need to checkout. You can get a bundle with the supersized Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, Tarte Shape Tape Glow Blush, and an amazing retractable brush for just $20. If you bought all of these items separately, it would cost $112. The adjustable brush is essentially multiple brushes in one because you can easily change its size and shape to accommodate every step of your makeup routine.
This is such a good discount. Shop this deal before it sells out.
Tarte Super-Size Shape Tape Dream Team 3-Pc Kit
This set has a retractable brush that allows you to create customized coverage for different steps of your beauty routine. You also get the Shape Tape Glow Blush, which delivers a natural-looking radiance. And, of course, there's a super-sized version of the iconic Shape Tape Concealer in the shade of your choice.
Shoppers love the results from this Tarte set. These reviews may convince you to check it out for yourself.
A shopper said, "I love all 3 pieces in this kit! After all these years, it's my first time trying shape tape. The coverage is great! The blush is beautiful and the brush is perfect in my opinion because I can use it for blending the shape tape and then use it with the blush without having to change brushes. I got this on the TSV and got two colors so I can highlight and contour."
Another shared, "I am not good at applying makeup. This is foolproof. Easy, quick. And my imperfections are hidden without looking like I'm wearing a mask."
Someone gushed, "I love this product! The concealer is perfect and blends in well with the brush. The glow blush is the prettiest I've seen and doesn't wear off. I'm very pleased!!"
A reviewer recalled, "In June 2018 I fell face down on the garage floor at my home, I broke 5 bones in my left side of my face, had to see a surgeon to repair the damage to my left cheek! After the surgery I was left with a scar, bruising that to this day is still present! This make- up completely covers the entire scar, bruised face and has given me my courage back! I LOVE LOVE LOVE it! Works wonderful for me."
"Have heard about Shape Tape for years and couldn't turn down this great deal. Hands down the best concealer ever. I'm 58 and have tried them all for under eye dark circles. The blush is a really beautiful soft color with a terrific brush too," a shopper wrote.
Another shared, "I've received several compliments since I switched to this set. My skin looks smoother than usual and this makeup does not settle into my wrinkles and creases like other full coverage ones do."
