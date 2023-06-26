Dancing With the Stars Alum Mark Ballas Expecting First Baby With Wife BC Jean

Their ballroom is getting a whole lot bigger.
Former Dancing With the Stars winner Mark Ballas announced that he and wife BC Jean are expecting their first baby together.
"Lately we've been...," the couple captioned a joint Instagram video June 26, "making new music, making birthday wishes, went to Disneyland, made more music stuff, turned off our phones and went to the beach, car rides with our best mate, Boba tea, made more music."
"Also," the reel continued, "we've been making.... a tiny human."
Fellow DWTS pros commented their excitement, with Emma Slater writing, "I've been waiting to see this!! THE BEST THING EVER!! This is such a you announcement btw hahaha love and miss you guys, can't wait to see all 3 of you soon!!!!! And Hendrix obvs."
Peta Murgatroyd—who just welcomed her second son with Maksim Chmerkovskiy—chimed in with, "So so so happy for you both!!! The best news xxxxx love you guy."
Mark, 37 and BC, 36 tied the knot in November 2016, with the pair making music together over the years. Last month, BC gushed over her number one guy in a sweet Instagram post.
"Happy Birthday to my favorite human who I'm lucky enough to call my husband," she captioned the May 24 picture of her and Mark, featuring a close up of his face. HBD handsome."
Mark's next chapter in life comes three months after he announced his retirement from the hit ABC show. The dancer stepped down from his role in March after 20 season and three Mirrorball wins.
"I've done 20 seasons now," Mark told the crowd at the last Dancing with the Stars tour stop in Las Vegas. "I started this journey when I was 21, 22 and honestly being able to dance and perform for you fans—you guys are the best fans."
Sharing the significance of the moment, he continued at the time, "My mom is here tonight, my dad is here tonight, my wife is here tonight, my wife's mom and dad are here tonight."
Mark added, "I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance."