Dancing With the Stars Alum Mark Ballas Expecting First Baby With Wife BC Jean

Their ballroom is getting a whole lot bigger.

Former Dancing With the Stars winner Mark Ballas announced that he and wife BC Jean are expecting their first baby together.

"Lately we've been...," the couple captioned a joint Instagram video June 26, "making new music, making birthday wishes, went to Disneyland, made more music stuff, turned off our phones and went to the beach, car rides with our best mate, Boba tea, made more music."

"Also," the reel continued, "we've been making.... a tiny human."

Fellow DWTS pros commented their excitement, with Emma Slater writing, "I've been waiting to see this!! THE BEST THING EVER!! This is such a you announcement btw hahaha love and miss you guys, can't wait to see all 3 of you soon!!!!! And Hendrix obvs."

Peta Murgatroyd—who just welcomed her second son with Maksim Chmerkovskiy—chimed in with, "So so so happy for you both!!! The best news xxxxx love you guy."