Get a Next-Level Clean and Save 58% On This Water Flosser With 4,200+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

"I love flossing my teeth," said no one ever. Sure, we all like the results, but it's not exactly an enjoyable task. If you want to step up your dental routine, you'll love using a water flosser. It gives a powerful clean without overwhelming. Plus, it works quickly while still giving a thorough cleaning. What more could you want? With a reliable water flosser, flossing may actually become something you look forward to every day.

Recently, I started using the Bitvae Water Dental Flosser and I'm amazed/grossed out when I look in my sink after. It gives such a thorough cleaning. I use it on the lowest setting, but there are three strengths to choose from. It comes with 5 replaceable tips, so you'll be stocked up. Or you can split them up with a family member. It even comes with a tongue scraper attachment, which is another one of those gross, yet satisfying experiences. It has a great battery life and it can last up to 40 days with just one charge.

The Bitvae Water Dental Flosser has 4,200+ five-star Amazon reviews and it's 58% off right now. I've been smiling so much more since I started using this and you will too!