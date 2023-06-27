Get a Next-Level Clean and Save 58% On This Water Flosser With 4,200+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
"I love flossing my teeth," said no one ever. Sure, we all like the results, but it's not exactly an enjoyable task. If you want to step up your dental routine, you'll love using a water flosser. It gives a powerful clean without overwhelming. Plus, it works quickly while still giving a thorough cleaning. What more could you want? With a reliable water flosser, flossing may actually become something you look forward to every day.
Recently, I started using the Bitvae Water Dental Flosser and I'm amazed/grossed out when I look in my sink after. It gives such a thorough cleaning. I use it on the lowest setting, but there are three strengths to choose from. It comes with 5 replaceable tips, so you'll be stocked up. Or you can split them up with a family member. It even comes with a tongue scraper attachment, which is another one of those gross, yet satisfying experiences. It has a great battery life and it can last up to 40 days with just one charge.
The Bitvae Water Dental Flosser has 4,200+ five-star Amazon reviews and it's 58% off right now. I've been smiling so much more since I started using this and you will too!
Bitvae Water Dental Flosser, 3 Modes 6 Jet Tips Cordless Teeth Cleaner Picks for Cleaning, IPX7 Waterproof , USB Rechargeable
This water flosser comes with 5 flossing tips and a tongue scraper pick. Amazon has 10 colors to choose from.
If you need additional info before you shop, these reviews will convince you to check out this water flosser.
Bitvae Water Dental Flosser Reviews
A shopper explained, "After the many years of the dentist having to do a lot of digging to clean I just had to commit to a water flosser. I bought another brand that I didn't like, then I got this one and I am happy with the results."
Another recalled, "I had the easiest dental cleaning at my dentist's office because of this! For years my dentist kept telling me to floss... I would for a while but I was never consistent and it showed when I returned for my next cleaning. After using this unit, I had the quickest cleaning because my teeth were so much cleaner. Very little plaque!"
Someone shared, "I purchased this a while ago, but never really used it because I had a WaterPik. Long story short, the WaterPik broke so I started using this. If I had known better, I NEVER would've purchased anything else! It's much stronger than WaterPik! Great purchase, you won't go wrong with this!"
An Amazon customer said, "I've only used one of the nozzles, but it works really well! The battery life is no joke - I've had it for months and use it daily with only a single charge. Easy to use, easy to fill, and doesn't take up much counter space."
"This is easy to use and holds a charge a long time. My teeth are so much cleaner and they feel even cleaner than flossing," a reviewer wrote.
Still shopping? These teeth whitening products will make you smile nonstop.