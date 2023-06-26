Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Share Rare Family Photo Of Daughter Carly

Catelynn Lowell is reflecting on family time with all four of her daughters.
The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star shared that she and husband Tyler Baltierra recently visited their 14-year-old daughter Carly, who they put up for adoption on season one of 16 and Pregnant in 2009. As seen in a black-and-white photo posted to Catelynn's Instagram, the couple's three younger kids Novalee, 8, Vaeda, 4 and Rya, 18 months, were also there for the sweet family reunion.
A black and white photo posted to Catelynn's Instagram showed the foursome walking away from the camera, with Carly holding Rya in her arms.
"Had an amazing visit with our girl," the 31-year-old captioned the June 25 snap. "She's funny, kind, SMART, goofy and STUNNING. Adoption is hard and saying goodbye time and time again is soooo hard!!!! But seeing all of our girls together, getting to know Carly deeper and deeper each time and being with all four of our daughters is truly such a blessing!!!!"
Tyler took a moment to get sentimental on being a girl dad.
"Omg," he commented. "The feeling I have when I'm with all of my beautiful girls is truly indescribable. The amount of pure organic love is overwhelming, almost to the point of being unbearable at times."
Describing Carly as "so smart" and "so kind," Tyler continued, "Her parents have done such an amazing job raising her! It's pure magic watching her play with her sisters because all you hear are echoing laughs & all you see are tons of hugs! They have an unmistakable connection that's bonded between forces that are far greater than just shared dna…it's literally pure transcendental magic. I didn't ever want it to end."
Giving a nod to his wife of eight years, the 31-year-old added, "I love you so much @catelynnmtv, you are the strongest woman I'll ever come to know. You are the BEST MOTHER I have ever seen & this family is only a family because of YOU! You are the most courageous, loving, wise & intuitive spirit & this family of ours is beyond blessed to have you as it's beautiful matriarch."
Fans were first introduced to the couple during the first season of 16 and Pregnant on which Catelynn gave birth to Carly before placing her with adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.
Back in October 2021, Catelynn shared why she chose to continue documenting the joys and struggles of adoption on its spinoff franchise Teen Mom years later.
"I think it's awesome to be able to show the journey of an open, semi-open adoption through the years and the ups and the downs and learning and navigating this relationship," Catelynn told E! News at the time. "I think it's super awesome that we can continue to do that in a way that can show our fans the journey but also in the way that it allows Carly's parents to feel comfortable with us sharing it as well."