Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Share Rare Family Photo Of Daughter Carly

Watch : Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Gets Candid About Husband Tyler Baltierra

Catelynn Lowell is reflecting on family time with all four of her daughters.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star shared that she and husband Tyler Baltierra recently visited their 14-year-old daughter Carly, who they put up for adoption on season one of 16 and Pregnant in 2009. As seen in a black-and-white photo posted to Catelynn's Instagram, the couple's three younger kids Novalee, 8, Vaeda, 4 and Rya, 18 months, were also there for the sweet family reunion.

"Had an amazing visit with our girl," the 31-year-old captioned the June 25 snap. "She's funny, kind, SMART, goofy and STUNNING. Adoption is hard and saying goodbye time and time again is soooo hard!!!! But seeing all of our girls together, getting to know Carly deeper and deeper each time and being with all four of our daughters is truly such a blessing!!!!"

Tyler took a moment to get sentimental on being a girl dad.