Noah Cyrus Is Engaged to Boyfriend Pinkus: See Her Ring

Noah Cyrus is engaged before we could count to ten!

The "July" singer shared the happy news that she and boyfriend Pinkus have been quietly engaged for the last month. Noah celebrated the news with a series of photos of the cute couple alongside a heartfelt caption.

"The greatest moment of my entire life was saying 'yes' to spending the rest of ours together," she captioned the June 26 post. "This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time."

Noah also explained what she admires most about her new fiancé.

"I never thought I would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give. You're the least judge mental human being I've ever met. the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person, " the 23-year-old continued. "I've never felt more loved or in love. I now know the feeling of forever not being long enough. I'm so excited to spend this life with you , our life so far is a life I never thought I deserved or would live."