Noah Cyrus Is Engaged to Boyfriend Pinkus: See Her Ring

Noah Cyrus is engaged before we could count to ten!
The "July" singer shared the happy news that she and boyfriend Pinkus have been quietly engaged for the last month. Noah celebrated the news with a series of photos of the cute couple alongside a heartfelt caption.
"The greatest moment of my entire life was saying 'yes' to spending the rest of ours together," she captioned the June 26 post. "This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time."
Noah also explained what she admires most about her new fiancé.
"I never thought I would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give. You're the least judge mental human being I've ever met. the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person, " the 23-year-old continued. "I've never felt more loved or in love. I now know the feeling of forever not being long enough. I'm so excited to spend this life with you , our life so far is a life I never thought I deserved or would live."
The carousel of images features the couple at Paris Fashion Week together, relaxing in the park, a blurry photo of the two kissing and ends with a close up of Noah's gorgeous ring.
"I would say 'yes' to you every day for the rest of my life..," Noah finished her post. "I love you Pinks. I love you I love you I love you."
Pinkus shared his own sweet announcement. The COLORS designer captioned his series of images, which includes a picture of Noah walking the runway for Marine Serre as well as another close up of the beautiful diamond ring, with a simple, "Proudest fiancé."
Noah—who briefly dated rapper Lil Xan in 2018 and was romantically linked to Tana Mongeau in 2020—only revealed her new romance in April 2023.
The "Make Me (Cry)" singer shared a TikTok snuggling and kissing Pinkus in the car, while her duet with Vance Joy, "Everyone Needs Someone," plays in the background.
"For once .. my happiness is leaking into my music," she wrote on the video, "thank you."