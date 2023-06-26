The Best Waterproof Foundation to Combat Sweat and Humidity This Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer is here along with more humidity, sweat, and outdoor activities. If you're afraid to blot away sweat because you might accidentally take your makeup off too, you're not alone, but that is no way to spend your summer. Summer should be fun and worry-free. You shouldn't have to stress out about your foundation smudging and transferring.
That's why it's the perfect time to buy a waterproof foundation. You deserve makeup you can rely on. Waterproof formulas stay in place, even when you're challenged by humidity. If you're reading this and you're already loyal to a foundation that isn't waterproof, I'm right there with you. Every summer, I buy a waterproof foundation (Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation) to mix in with my go-to foundation (Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation). I still get the look I've become accustomed to and I can relax knowing that I'm wearing splash-proof makeup.
Whether you want to overhaul your summer beauty routine or just make a small tweak, here are the best waterproof foundations, according to shoppers.
The Best Waterproof Foundation
Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Oil-Free Foundation Makeup
Blur pores and stop shine with this non-comedogenic foundation. It's oil free with a medium level coverage a natural, "I woke up like this" finish. There are 40 shades to choose from.
It has 56,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 3,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Holy grail! Use it all day at work! 8+ hours of sweating over grills and fryers! Love this foundation! I have very oily skin and it's still perfect at the end of my shift!"
Revlon ColorStay Face Makeup for Combination & Oily Skin
This is a great foundation for oily skin, especially in the summer. It has 24-hour wear, according to the brand. It's transfer-proof, water-resistant, and a total game-changer. The formula has medium-full coverage, which you can build up to your preference.
This Revlon foundation has 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Best foundation ever. This is the best foundation I have ever used. It's waterproof (I went under the shower just to test it and see if it truly was waterproof). It dries matte quite fast and doesn't budge. It does not transfer much either. It is a pretty good foundation, especially in humid and warm areas. I highly recommend this!"
2 Pack Phoera Foundation, Durable Waterproof Oil Control
Get 24-hour staying power with this full-coverage foundation that feels lightweight and natural on the skin. It's waterproof with an oil-controlling, matte effect, per the brand.
The Phoera Foundation has 12,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "IT IS ACTUALLY WATERPROOF!!! This foundation is exactly what I have been looking for, it lasts underwater, was in the pool for nearly 2 hours."
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Up to 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation
The L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Up to 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation has everything you need for summer. It's transfer-resistant, sweat-resistant, waterproof, and long-lasting. Its breathable formula has SPF 25 sun protection and a matte finish.
Amazon shoppers gave this foundation 12,200+ 5-star Amazon and 3,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with a fan of the product sharing, "I've worn this makeup for years. It truly is an all day wear. Waterproof, sweat proof, kid proof!!! Full coverage but doesn't feel heavy."
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation
Yes, this one is a little pricey, but it's my absolute favorite when it comes to a waterproof formula. It has 24-hour, crease-free wear. It is resistant to sweat, heat, and humidity. Once you put this on, you won't need any touch-ups, trust me.
This game-changing foundation has 666.8K+ Sephora Loves and 8,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews. A shopper raved, "Best foundation ever made doesn't come off and its like waterproof I've tried many of foundations nothing compares this product."
