The Best Waterproof Foundation to Combat Sweat and Humidity This Summer

Summer is here along with more humidity, sweat, and outdoor activities. If you're afraid to blot away sweat because you might accidentally take your makeup off too, you're not alone, but that is no way to spend your summer. Summer should be fun and worry-free. You shouldn't have to stress out about your foundation smudging and transferring.

That's why it's the perfect time to buy a waterproof foundation. You deserve makeup you can rely on. Waterproof formulas stay in place, even when you're challenged by humidity. If you're reading this and you're already loyal to a foundation that isn't waterproof, I'm right there with you. Every summer, I buy a waterproof foundation (Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation) to mix in with my go-to foundation (Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation). I still get the look I've become accustomed to and I can relax knowing that I'm wearing splash-proof makeup.

Whether you want to overhaul your summer beauty routine or just make a small tweak, here are the best waterproof foundations, according to shoppers.