RHOC's Emily Simpson Slams Accusation She Uses Ozempic for Weight Loss

Watch : RHOC's Emily Simpson Shows Off Her New Plastic Surgery

Emily Simpson is clapping back at Ozempic use accusations.

After multiple social media users commented on The Real Housewives of Orange County star's most recent Instagram photo suggesting she uses the Type 2 diabetes medication making headlines as a weight-loss drug, the Bravolebrity shut down the speculation.

"How's that ozempic workkng [sic] out for you?" one fan wrote under Emily's June 24 post, which showed her rocking a skin-tight black bodysuit with side cutouts and sunglasses. "Just sad rhag [sic] she thinks she needs to change her body temporarily because it will all revert back to how it was before when she stops taking it. I think she was perfect before."

The 47-year-old responded, "You don't know me and nothing will 'revert back' bc my arms are jacked from heavy lifting."

But the Ozempic accusations didn't stop there. "Which diet pill did you use?! We all know now that's the Hollywood secret!" another person commented. "Ozempic & what else works?! Cause it's NOT all diet & exercise.. takes a good 6mo to a year or more to see results like that from diet and exercise not 2 months, stepping out with a while new body."