RHOC's Emily Simpson Slams Accusation She Uses Ozempic for Weight Loss

Emily Simpson is clapping back at Ozempic use accusations.
After multiple social media users commented on The Real Housewives of Orange County star's most recent Instagram photo suggesting she uses the Type 2 diabetes medication making headlines as a weight-loss drug, the Bravolebrity shut down the speculation.
"How's that ozempic workkng [sic] out for you?" one fan wrote under Emily's June 24 post, which showed her rocking a skin-tight black bodysuit with side cutouts and sunglasses. "Just sad rhag [sic] she thinks she needs to change her body temporarily because it will all revert back to how it was before when she stops taking it. I think she was perfect before."
The 47-year-old responded, "You don't know me and nothing will 'revert back' bc my arms are jacked from heavy lifting."
But the Ozempic accusations didn't stop there. "Which diet pill did you use?! We all know now that's the Hollywood secret!" another person commented. "Ozempic & what else works?! Cause it's NOT all diet & exercise.. takes a good 6mo to a year or more to see results like that from diet and exercise not 2 months, stepping out with a while new body."
The Bravo star set the record straight on RHOC's production timeline, firing back, "It hasn't been two months. We stopped filming in November of 2022."
Emily has been open about her fitness and wellness journey since joining RHOC during season thirteen in 2018. After recovering from knee surgery in 2019, she became determined to lose weight and get healthier.
"A lot of people ask me all the time how many pounds, I really don't keep track of that. What I keep track of is my body fat percentage because I feel like, for me, that's more indicative of my progress. And I've lost around like 11 percent body fat, which is pretty significant," Emily exclusively told E! News in October 2020. "I really kind of dedicated myself to working out consistently and trying to make better choices as far as food, and it's made a big difference. So I'm happy with my progress."
And earlier this year, the reality star revealed her decision to undergo lower face/neck lift surgery and have a breast implant removal and lift procedure.
"Being middle-aged, gaining 30 pounds and then losing it, menopause … WHO knows what the exact culprit is but a couple years ago I was watching myself on TV, and to my utter surprise I realized that I had completely lost my jawline," she shared on Instagram in February along with a before and after image of her transformation. "Just a reminder that all women are allowed to choose what they do with their bodies and how they would like to age. From completely natural to surgery … it's up to each woman."
