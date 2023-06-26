Kendall Jenner Rules the Runway in White-Hot Pantsless Look

No pants, no problem!
At least, that seems to be Kendall Jenner's motto, as she donned yet another head-turning pantless look for the Jacquemus spring/summer 2024 fashion show at the famous Palace of Versailles—yes, the former royal residence built by King Louis XIV (and made glamorous by Marie Antoinette).
While traipsing down the vivid red runway, The Kardashians star reigned supreme in a white off-the-shoulder dress that resembled a fluffy cloud with its voluminous silhouette and itty-bitty hemline that hit just below the waist.
The 27-year-old completed her overall look with matching underwear, coordinating Mary Jane heels with ribbon bows and lace detailing and a massive pearl choker necklace that featured a giant sapphire blue diamond in the center.
As for the model's glam? She kept the focus on the dress, rocking a slicked-back ballet bun with a center part and barely-there makeup. A vibrant red manicure, however, added a pop of color to the all-white look.
Kendall wasn't the only A-lister at Jacquemus' Le ChouChou collection presentation. Gigi Hadid also strutted her stuff down the catwalk, rocking a completely see-through floral embroidered dress, which consisted of several front cutouts that were held together by dainty bows.
As for the onlookers? There was no shortage of celebrity guests, which included Karol G, Eva Longoria, Emily Ratajkowski, Victoria and David Beckham and many others.
In recent months, Kendall hasn't been afraid to skip the pants. She took this daring approach at the Met Gala 2023 on May 1, wearing a sequined Marc Jacobs bodysuit that featured floor-length cape sleeves and larger-than-life collars.
For the Met Gala after-party, in which she packed on the PDA with Bad Bunny, she slipped into a sheer catsuit that she paired with a black thong and matching bustier layered on top.
But while she's not afraid of an attention-grabbing look, when it comes to her personal life, Kendall's approach is quite the opposite.
"I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred," she told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published June 21, "[and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side."
She continued, "I'll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that's the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway."