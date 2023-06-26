Kendall Jenner Rules the Runway in White-Hot Pantsless Look

Watch : Kendall Jenner Shares Her Plans to Become a Future Mom

No pants, no problem!

At least, that seems to be Kendall Jenner's motto, as she donned yet another head-turning pantless look for the Jacquemus spring/summer 2024 fashion show at the famous Palace of Versailles—yes, the former royal residence built by King Louis XIV (and made glamorous by Marie Antoinette).

While traipsing down the vivid red runway, The Kardashians star reigned supreme in a white off-the-shoulder dress that resembled a fluffy cloud with its voluminous silhouette and itty-bitty hemline that hit just below the waist.

The 27-year-old completed her overall look with matching underwear, coordinating Mary Jane heels with ribbon bows and lace detailing and a massive pearl choker necklace that featured a giant sapphire blue diamond in the center.

As for the model's glam? She kept the focus on the dress, rocking a slicked-back ballet bun with a center part and barely-there makeup. A vibrant red manicure, however, added a pop of color to the all-white look.