It Ends With Us Author Colleen Hoover Addresses Backlash Over Blake Lively's Costumes in Film

Watch : See Blake Lively's RED HAIR in It Ends With Us Photos

According to Colleen Hoover, there is no such thing bad costumes.

The It Ends With Us author recently addressed the criticism from the upcoming film. Specifically, the criticism surrounding the costumes for Blake Lively's Lily Bloom. Some fans were less than pleased with the first images from set of Blake as Lily—which have seen the actress in looks ranging from oversized patchwork jackets to slouchy skirts and work shirts, finished off with bold red hair. As one TikTok user said of the costumes, "This feels like a prank."

However, Colleen admitted that when it comes to her characters' clothing, it's have never been much of a priority for her.

"I don't remember describing outfits at all," the 43-year-old told Today's Jenna Bush Hager on June 23. "I don't care what they have on. In my head, it's about the conversation they're having and the story. It's the same way in the movie."

If anything, Colleen says she appreciates all the talk surrounding Lily Bloom's photos because it shows that people "care."