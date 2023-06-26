How Nick Cannon Honored Late Son Zen on What Would've Been His 2nd Birthday

Watch : Nick Cannon Opens Up About 12 Kids & Fatherhood Challenges

Nick Cannon is reflecting on the life of his and Alyssa Scott's late son.

The Masked Singer host posted a heartfelt tribute to Zen on what would have been his second birthday, sharing images from a beachside gathering honoring him.

"A Difficult Day that turned into a Beautiful Night…," Nick wrote June 24 alongside a picture of himself and friends on a beach next to huge blocks that spelled out Zen. "We will forever celebrate Zen's Light! I love you Son."

In a follow up Instagram Story, the 42-year-old wrote, "Happy Birthday Zen. We Love You Son..."

Alyssa also shared a message to Zen, who passed away from brain cancer in December 2021, on her own social media page.

"Happy heavenly birthday Zen," she captioned a black and white snap of the two in the hospital the day he was born. "When I get present enough, when I do what feels honest and true.. Somehow the moment leads me right to you. Me and the girls were able to see you in so many ways today.We love you for eternity. 6/23."