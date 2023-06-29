Lime Crime Temporary Hair Dye & Makeup Can Make It Your Hottest Summer Yet

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
When you hear the brand name "Lime Crime," you might not know what to make of it. But they'll let you know right away. It's an affordable label of ultra-colorful, playful, and versatile makeup and hair dyes that encourage you to be your best self — however that looks to you.
Their "Unicorn Hair" line allows you to play with new hues at home, as well as maintain them...or wash them out, if it's not for you. At the same time, the bold makeup products Lime Crime first made headlines for are as versatile and vivid as ever.
By the way, Lime Crime is more than just a line of vibrant, "covetable," and unique products. They're also 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Per the website, not one product includes any "animal- or animal-derived products," which includes commonplace ingredients such as "honey, beeswax, lanolin, collagen," and more. All you'll find at Lime Crime are "high-impact" and "statement-making" pigments designed to help the wearer stand out.
Below, you can shop some of Lime Crime's most-beloved hair dyes, hair dyeing tools, makeup, and makeup accessories. Whether you're looking for inspiration or diving headfirst into your hottest hot girl summer yet, you'll find something on this list to dye for.
Lime Crime Freckle Pen
Lime Crime's freckle pen makes it a breeze to add a cute new dimension to your look. The brand advises "[doting] freckle makeup directly onto bare skin, or even over face makeup," suggesting you blend it (for a more natural look) or leave as-is (for a bolder moment).
Lime Crime Holographic Face & Eye Stickers
Easy-apply, easy-remove, holographic, temporary, customizable face and eye makeup stickers? Ones ideal for music festivals, parties, or just who-knows-what-might-happen nights out? Yes, they exist. You're looking right at them.
Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Commit-Me-Not Temporary Hair Color
Whether you love to try out new things or are hesitant to commit to big changes, Lime Crime's Commit-Me-Not temporary hair color is the product for you. Per the brand, you're even able to "build up color intensity by layering more color until you reach the desired vibrancy.. Additionally, they say that this product can be used to "create streaks of color, vibrant tips, or a whole head of intense color." And it's gone in 1-2 weeks!
Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Tint
On the other hand, if you're all about hat hair color life, this colorful and easy-to-use hair tint brings a new dimension to your look with longer-lasting color than the temporary alternative.
Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Full Coverage
Then, of course, there's every at-home hair artiste's fave: Lime Crime's Unicorn Hair full-coverage mix. Saturate your strands with color, condition, rinse, and style for a bold new 'do (and you) whenever the mood strikes.
Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Mixer
Not quite ready to make that leap? Lime Crime understands. That's why they offer this color dilute mixer. It lightens the impact of your chosen tint, for a softer, more pastel effect.
Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Color Conditioner
Lime Crime's color conditioner serves a variety of functions: It can add a little hint of color to extend the life of your look, lighten pre-bleached blonde shades, and also just work the way a classic conditioner should. It's the at-home-hair-dyer's BFF.
Lime Crime Hair Clips
Okay, so, dyeing your hair at home is always going to be messy. That part's unavoidable. But Lime Crime's set of clips will at least help you keep your sections organized while you work!
Lime Crime Color Therapy Hydrating Hair Mask
Designed to be used before dyeing, after dyeing, and any time in between, Lime Crime's hair mask can be applied between shampooing and conditioning for an extra boost of hydration when your mane calls for it.
Lime Crime Revitalizing Hair Oil
Hair need a little love? We get it. Lime Crime gets it. Add just a few drops of this nourishing oil to wet strands, comb it through, and style as usual.
Lime Crime Bushy Brow Gel
Comb this bestseller through your brows in a brushed-up motion for an instantly fuller-looking effect that's designed to stay in place for as long as your night lasts.
Lime Crime Sunkissed Glimmering Skin Sticks
Why bother with bronzing powder? Swipe this shimmery stick over the right places for an effortless glow on the go — no brush-cleaning required.
Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Lipstick
Treat your pout to a dazzling new look with the Velvetines Liquid Lipstick. Mwah!
Lime Crime Velvetines Lip Liner
The Velvetines Lip Liner will help you define and, dare I say, perfect, that new look.
