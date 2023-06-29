Lime Crime Temporary Hair Dye & Makeup Can Make It Your Hottest Summer Yet

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

When you hear the brand name "Lime Crime," you might not know what to make of it. But they'll let you know right away. It's an affordable label of ultra-colorful, playful, and versatile makeup and hair dyes that encourage you to be your best self — however that looks to you.

Their "Unicorn Hair" line allows you to play with new hues at home, as well as maintain them...or wash them out, if it's not for you. At the same time, the bold makeup products Lime Crime first made headlines for are as versatile and vivid as ever.

By the way, Lime Crime is more than just a line of vibrant, "covetable," and unique products. They're also 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Per the website, not one product includes any "animal- or animal-derived products," which includes commonplace ingredients such as "honey, beeswax, lanolin, collagen," and more. All you'll find at Lime Crime are "high-impact" and "statement-making" pigments designed to help the wearer stand out.

Below, you can shop some of Lime Crime's most-beloved hair dyes, hair dyeing tools, makeup, and makeup accessories. Whether you're looking for inspiration or diving headfirst into your hottest hot girl summer yet, you'll find something on this list to dye for.

