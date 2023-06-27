The Hollywood x Sugarfina Limited-Edition Candy Collection Will Inspire You To Take a Bite Out of Summer

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

There are candy companies, and then there's Sugarfina. The line best known for its vibrant, playful, delicious, and Instagram-friendly selections, Sugarfina makes candy for grownups that make us feel like kids. But, you know, better, because we can eat Sugarfina snacks whenever we want.

I mean, it's not exclusively for adults, but we can appreciate the elevated approach to gummies that much extra. Plus, with its pastel-sweet aesthetic and clever packaging, Sugarfina also happens to make great gifts.

That goes double for their latest and greatest offering: The Hollywood x Sugarfina collection. It's designed to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Hollywood sign, and features all the glitz and glam you might associate with her.

Think palm trees. Think Walk of Fame. Think film history. Now think...of unwrapping a little treat at your desk. It just fits, right?

So shop the Hollywood x Sugarfina candy collection and get ready to take a bite out of summer. And honor an American icon, while you're at it!