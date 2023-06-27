The Hollywood x Sugarfina Limited-Edition Candy Collection Will Inspire You To Take a Bite Out of Summer

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
There are candy companies, and then there's Sugarfina. The line best known for its vibrant, playful, delicious, and Instagram-friendly selections, Sugarfina makes candy for grownups that make us feel like kids. But, you know, better, because we can eat Sugarfina snacks whenever we want.
I mean, it's not exclusively for adults, but we can appreciate the elevated approach to gummies that much extra. Plus, with its pastel-sweet aesthetic and clever packaging, Sugarfina also happens to make great gifts.
That goes double for their latest and greatest offering: The Hollywood x Sugarfina collection. It's designed to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Hollywood sign, and features all the glitz and glam you might associate with her.
Think palm trees. Think Walk of Fame. Think film history. Now think...of unwrapping a little treat at your desk. It just fits, right?
So shop the Hollywood x Sugarfina candy collection and get ready to take a bite out of summer. And honor an American icon, while you're at it!
Hollywood x Sugarfina Candy Tasting Collection
This five-star tasting collection includes a set of Walk of Fame Stars, Rosé All Day Bears, Pink Chocolate Donut Cereal Bites, Sour Rainbows, and Sugarfina Pearls (Pink & White). Yum.
Hollywood x Sugarfina Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Popcorn Canister
If you could go for a little bit of caramel popcorn that's been "dipped in dark chocolate and dusted with the finest sea salt," then this is the one for you.
Hollywood x Sugarfina Sparkling Stars Pink Chocolate Bar
Sugarfina's award-worthy bar is made with "strawberry-flavored white chocolate," topped off with "with sparkling pink sugar and pop rocks." And you thought they only did gummies! Please.
Hollywood x Sugarfina 3 Piece Candy Bento Box
Packed with Walk of Fame Stars, Champagne Bears, and Sugarfina's iconic sugar lips, this "candy bento box" is more than ready for its close-up.
