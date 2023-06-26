Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Shares How Her Breast Cancer Almost Went Undetected

Watch : Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Sarah Ferguson is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.

The Duchess of York—who was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer and underwent surgery—is recalling how she'd almost put off her routine appointment and is encouraging people to get screened.

"I am telling people out there because I want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go get checked," she said on the June 25 episode of her podcast with Sarah Thomson Tea Talks With the Duchess & Sarah. "Go get screened. Go do it."

As Ferguson recounted, it had been a "hot day" and she didn't feel like traveling from her home in Windsor to her appointment in London. Luckily, she received a call from her sister Jane, who convinced her to attend.

"My sister, who's wonderful, from Australia, I normally do what she says ‘cause she gets so cranky," the duchess, 63, shared, "and she said, 'No, go. I need you to go.'"