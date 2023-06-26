Charity Lawson Shares the Must-Haves She Packed for The Bachelorette Including a $5 Essential

We interviewed Charity Lawson because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

After a long wait, The Bachelorette is back on TV another season full of roses, drama, and, of course, some major style moments. Charity Lawson shared, "I am most excited for my season of The Bachelorette simply because of my outfits. I created a lot of iconic looks this season with the glam team!"

She also shared some of the must-haves she packed for filming and some of the beauty hacks she learned throughout the season. You may think that the level of glam on The Bachelorette is unattainable without a glam squad, think again because Charity has so many affordable product recommendations. Among her favorites is this $5 lip gloss with 69,700+ five-star Amazon reviews. She revealed her go-to pimple solution during skincare emergencies. Charity recommended this $17 bikini for a beach date.

In an exclusive E! interview, Charity dished on beauty, fashion, and the former Bachelorette who she would trade closets with.

Charity's season of The Bachelorette starts on June 26 at 9 p.m. on ABC.