Charity Lawson Shares the Must-Haves She Packed for The Bachelorette Including a $5 Essential

After a long wait, The Bachelorette is back on TV another season full of roses, drama, and, of course, some major style moments. Charity Lawson shared, "I am most excited for my season of The Bachelorette simply because of my outfits. I created a lot of iconic looks this season with the glam team!"
She also shared some of the must-haves she packed for filming and some of the beauty hacks she learned throughout the season. You may think that the level of glam on The Bachelorette is unattainable without a glam squad, think again because Charity has so many affordable product recommendations. Among her favorites is this $5 lip gloss with 69,700+ five-star Amazon reviews. She revealed her go-to pimple solution during skincare emergencies. Charity recommended this $17 bikini for a beach date.
In an exclusive E! interview, Charity dished on beauty, fashion, and the former Bachelorette who she would trade closets with.
Charity's season of The Bachelorette starts on June 26 at 9 p.m. on ABC.
E!: Do you have any style regrets from your time on The Bachelor franchise?
CL: I wanted my personal style to have some freedom to shine through this season. I try to live life with no regrets so safe to say, none this time!
E!: If you could trade closets with any The Bachelorette alum, who would it be and why?
CL: I would easily trade closets with JoJo Fletcher! She has a great sense of style, she's petite and so cute. I feel like her style is similar to mine— chic and flirty!
Charity Lawson's The Bachelorette Filming Must-Haves
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss
E!: What's your favorite beauty product under $10?
CL: The NYX Butter Gloss. I swear by this gloss, you will never see me without it. My favorite go to shades are: Gingersnap, Praline, and Cinnamon roll.
Charity's pick has 69,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 4,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Acne Pimple Patches- Set of 36
E!: If you discover a zit, what's your go-to pimple product to get rid of it ASAP?
CL: A pimple emerging while filming anything is a nightmare. I am a pimple patch girlie. Best thing created, in my opinion. Whether it's that time of month or stress, the pimple patch by Hero Cosmetics is a must have and has my pimples away in 24 hours!
Charity's pimple solution has 92,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 3,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews. These pimple patches were also recommended by Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li and Kung Fu star Olivia Liang.
Bagail 8 Set Packing Cubes Luggage Packing Organizers
E!: Share an Amazon product that makes traveling so much easier.
CL: Packing Cubes! Traveling so often and living out a suitcase becomes the normal as the Bachelorette. Packing cubes makes organizing clothes and potentially fitting more in your suitcase a game changer.
Charity's recommendation has 15,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 13 colors to choose from.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
E!: What's a beauty product you can't live without? Share why this is a favorite.
CL: The Laneige Lip Mask keeps my lips hydrated and soft. There is a lot of kissing as the Bachelorette, and I want to take care of these puckers the best I can. Part of kissing chemistry is how good your lips feel!
The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is beloved with 22,300+ five-star Amazon reviews and 1.1 million Sephora Loves. There are a few flavors to choose from and it truly is a celeb favorite. Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Drew Sidora, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Serayah, and Ashley Haas have recommended this lip mask to E! shoppers too.
Wdirara Women’s Ring Halter Bikini Swimsuit
E!: Share an Amazon swimsuit that you would wear during a date on The Bachelorette. Why do you recommend this swimsuit?
CL: This is such a cute swimsuit, that gives off a little bit of glam, flirtation, but also good coverage. Depending on your dates you want a swimsuit that you can trust and is durable, but also something that showcases personality and sexiness!
This bikini comes in 30 colors with sizes ranging from XXS-XXL.
Kérastase Fresh Affair Fine Fragrance & Oil-Absorbing Dry Shampoo
E!: Which dry shampoo helped you get through a season of filming The Bachelorette?
CL: Who has time to wash their hair every few days? Being the Bachelorette is adapting to being flexible and always on the go. My hair was saved several times this season with Kerastase Dry Shampoo! This is the one dry shampoo I have come across that doesn't leave a film in my hair or weigh my hair down. It's refreshing and light!
Charity's pick has 14.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Dior Lip Glow Oil
E!: Are there any products you discovered on TikTok that have become a favorite?
CL: The Dior Lip Oil.
This TikTok favorite has 792.4K+ Sephora Loves and 1,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
E!: What beauty product did you use the most when you were filming?
CL: I have two beauty products that were a staple for me. When filming the Bachelorette, I learned quickly that days are long. I absolutely needed my makeup to stay in place so I could look my best on dates, and that boils down to my primer and setting spray.
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer
Charity recommends the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer, which has a lightweight gel formula that's silicone-free and incredibly hydrating. It grips makeup for up to 12 hours, according to the brand. It has 358.9K+ Sephora Loves.
Morphe Continuous Setting Mist
Charity locks in her makeup with the Morphe Continuous Setting Mist. It's great to set liquid and powder makeup. It delivers a radiant finish and it enhances the staying power of your glam, per the brand. It has 2,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Lashify
E!: Is there a beauty product that The Bachelorette glam team used during filming that has become a part of your regular routine when you get ready on your own?
CL: Lashify lashes. I am a girl who's not afraid to shy away from a natural glam pair of false lashes. The convenience and duration that this brand gives sold me while away filming, and I can't go back.
Olivia Holt also recommended Lashify to E! shoppers.
E!: What's your go-to sunscreen for an outdoor date? Why is this your favorite?
CL: My favorite sunscreen is Black Girl Sunscreen. As a Black woman, having a sunscreen that is specifically designed for my skin but also is considerate in the cast it leaves behind is important. Black girl sunscreen provides those basic necessities, it's light with the perfect amount of coverage!
Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Matte Sunscreen - SPF 45
Charity recommends this matte sunscreen for your face. It's sheer with SPF 45 protection. This formula is infused with hydrating natural ingredients including shea butter and coconut oil.
Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30
Charity uses this moisturizing sunscreen on her body. It was formulated for melanated skin. It has a signature, sheer formula with protection against UVA and UVB rays.
A New Day Gold Thick Hoop Earrings
E!: You've been known to rock a great pair of hoop earrings. Share a pair under $50 and why this is a must-have.
CL: Hoops are a classic and a staple. You want to have a piece of jewelry that can range in size to elevate an outfit up whether that be dressy or more casual. These are under $10 from Target.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)