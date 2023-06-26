Pregnant Jana Kramer Reveals Sex of Her and Allan Russell's Baby

Watch : Jana Kramer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jana Kramer is winding up to be a two-time boy mom.

Three weeks after the singer announced that she was pregnant with her and fiancé Allan Russell's first child together, she shared the sex of the baby with her podcast listeners.

"We did the early blood work to check all the stuff and check the gender," Jana said during the June 26 episode of her Whine Down podcast. "And then I had a scan. I had to go check on that fibroid when I was in Los Angeles filming, and we did the anatomy scan."

She added, "They saw the part, so we are having a boy! Yay!"

But for the One Tree Hill alum—who is also mom to daughter Jolie, 7, and 4-year-old son Jace with ex-husband Mike Caussin—the baby's sex comes as a bit of a surprise..

Jana admitted she "was convinced it was a girl."

However, when receiving the envelope detailing the baby's sex, the 39-year-old decided to wait on her other half before opening the letter.