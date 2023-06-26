Pregnant Jana Kramer Reveals Sex of Her and Allan Russell's Baby

Jana Kramer is winding up to be a two-time boy mom.
Three weeks after the singer announced that she was pregnant with her and fiancé Allan Russell's first child together, she shared the sex of the baby with her podcast listeners.
"We did the early blood work to check all the stuff and check the gender," Jana said during the June 26 episode of her Whine Down podcast. "And then I had a scan. I had to go check on that fibroid when I was in Los Angeles filming, and we did the anatomy scan."
She added, "They saw the part, so we are having a boy! Yay!"
But for the One Tree Hill alum—who is also mom to daughter Jolie, 7, and 4-year-old son Jace with ex-husband Mike Caussin—the baby's sex comes as a bit of a surprise..
Jana admitted she "was convinced it was a girl."
However, when receiving the envelope detailing the baby's sex, the 39-year-old decided to wait on her other half before opening the letter.
"I got the paperwork and Allan was in England with his kid," she explained. "He comes back, and we open it together. On the bottom, it said 'boy,' and I was so shocked. And then we told the kids, we did the gender reveal for them. It was really sweet."
As for how her kids feel about their little sibling?
"The kids are super excited," Jana said. "I wanted another girl, I never had a sister so I kind of wanted Jolie to have a sister, but I think with Jace's age and then having a boy, they'll be good growing up together."
Being the only girl of the castle, Jana quipped that Jolie is excited to "boss around the boys," noting, "She's pumped."
And this isn't the first time Jana has taken to her Whine Down podcast to share major life updates. "I've got an announcement today," she began during a May episode. "So Allan and I have been dating for...six and a half months. And he asked me to marry him."
Jana recalled the soccer player proposing on a walk with her kids to their new house.
"It was a really beautiful night...we were all sitting on the porch of the steps and looking out at the view, it's stunning," she recounted. "And he said my name and I got up or whatever and he got down on one knee and then Jolie just started jumping up and down, it was the cutest thing ever, it was like she knew what was happening."
Just a month later, Jana shared yet another major milestone.
"We've been keeping another secret from you guys," she wrote in a June 8 Instagram post. "(I promise this is the last Announcement...at least for a little while) but I'm pregnant!!!! Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story."