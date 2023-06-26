Margot Robbie's Barbie-Inspired Look Will Make You Do a Double Take

Hi, Barbie...err, Margot Robbie!
The actress quite literally got into character for the Barbie movie press junket on June 25, as she channeled the iconic doll IRL with her perfectly pink attire.
For the Los Angeles event, Margot wowed in a vibrant pink and white polka dot minidress by Valentino that featured a crisscross halter top and an ab-baring cutout. If anything, the Babylon star's vibrant getup could've been pulled straight from Barbie's closet since the Mattel doll famously donned a similar ensemble in the '90s.
And no detail went unnoticed as Margot, who was styled by Andrew Mukamal, also recreated the accessories the doll sported in the throwback look.
The 32-year-old paired her pretty in pink fashion moment with white Manolo Blahnik heels, a bright-yellow quilted bag with gold-studded embellishments and a dainty pearl bracelet. As for the star's glam? She kept it effortlessly chic, rocking loose waves and barely-there makeup.
Of course, this isn't the first time Margot has played dress-up and replicated Barbie's wardrobe.
For the CinemaCon event in April, she dazzled in a pastel pink gingham two-piece set by Prada that resembles the minidress she wears in the movie. Her co-star Ryan Gosling (Ken) even joined in on the fun, sporting a tee of writer-director Greta Gerwig's name in the Barbie font and pink bomber jacket.
The following month, Margot slipped into a black-and-white strapless Chanel gown for a Met Gala 2023 after-party, which was a node to Barbie's original outfit in the 1950s.
And don't expect the actress to pump the brakes just yet, she plans on channeling the doll until the movie comes out on July 21. As she told Vogue, "I'm all Barbie from here until Barbie."
