Margot Robbie's Barbie-Inspired Look Will Make You Do a Double Take

Watch : Margot Robbie Says THIS Star Inspired Her Barbie Energy

Hi, Barbie...err, Margot Robbie!

The actress quite literally got into character for the Barbie movie press junket on June 25, as she channeled the iconic doll IRL with her perfectly pink attire.

For the Los Angeles event, Margot wowed in a vibrant pink and white polka dot minidress by Valentino that featured a crisscross halter top and an ab-baring cutout. If anything, the Babylon star's vibrant getup could've been pulled straight from Barbie's closet since the Mattel doll famously donned a similar ensemble in the '90s.

And no detail went unnoticed as Margot, who was styled by Andrew Mukamal, also recreated the accessories the doll sported in the throwback look.

The 32-year-old paired her pretty in pink fashion moment with white Manolo Blahnik heels, a bright-yellow quilted bag with gold-studded embellishments and a dainty pearl bracelet. As for the star's glam? She kept it effortlessly chic, rocking loose waves and barely-there makeup.