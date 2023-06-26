Fox News Reveals New Host Taking Over Tucker Carlson’s Time Slot

Fox News has a new primetime lineup.
The network has officially revealed who will replace Tucker Carlson as anchor for Fox News Tonight after his departure from Fox in April 2023. Jesse Watters—who currently hosts the 7 p.m. opinion show Jesse Watters Primetime and appears regularly on The Five—will take over as anchor. In the months since Tucker's exit, Fox News Tonight has been hosted by a rotating group of Fox News personalities.
Jesse, who began his career at the network as a production assistant, has risen through the ranks and is now one of the most popular conservative voices at Fox News.
And with the shifting of the 44-year-old to the 8 p.m. time slot, Laura Ingraham's show will move to 7 p.m., Sean Hannity's segment will remain at 9 p.m. and Greg Gutfield's comedy program will air at 10 p.m.
"FOX News Channel has been America's destination for news and analysis for more than 21 years and we are thrilled to debut a new lineup," said CEO Suzanne Scott in a news release. "The unique perspectives of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Greg Gutfeld will ensure our viewers have access to unrivaled coverage from our best-in-class team for years to come."
Tucker's departure from Fox came abruptly, with the company releasing the following statement on April 24, "FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."
The 53-year-old—who began hosting Fox News Tonight in 2016—has not commented publicly on his split with the network, however he has since begun to host his own show on Twitter.
The announcement of Carlson's exit came nearly a week after Fox reached a massive $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in a last minute effort to avoid a trial in its defamation case.
Dominion had filed the lawsuit against Fox in March 2021 alleging that the network had knowingly spread false information on air about its voting machines amid the 2020 presidential election.
Tucker had come under scrutiny amid the case after text messages showing him calling out former President Donald Trump were released to the public.
"We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can't wait," he wrote in one text obtained by NBC News in March. "I hate him passionately...I can't handle much more of this."