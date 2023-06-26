Fox News Reveals New Host Taking Over Tucker Carlson’s Time Slot

Watch : Tucker Carlson Exits Fox News After Dominion Settlement

Fox News has a new primetime lineup.

The network has officially revealed who will replace Tucker Carlson as anchor for Fox News Tonight after his departure from Fox in April 2023. Jesse Watters—who currently hosts the 7 p.m. opinion show Jesse Watters Primetime and appears regularly on The Five—will take over as anchor. In the months since Tucker's exit, Fox News Tonight has been hosted by a rotating group of Fox News personalities.

Jesse, who began his career at the network as a production assistant, has risen through the ranks and is now one of the most popular conservative voices at Fox News.

And with the shifting of the 44-year-old to the 8 p.m. time slot, Laura Ingraham's show will move to 7 p.m., Sean Hannity's segment will remain at 9 p.m. and Greg Gutfield's comedy program will air at 10 p.m.

"FOX News Channel has been America's destination for news and analysis for more than 21 years and we are thrilled to debut a new lineup," said CEO Suzanne Scott in a news release. "The unique perspectives of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Greg Gutfeld will ensure our viewers have access to unrivaled coverage from our best-in-class team for years to come."