Save 48% on a Ninja Foodi XL 10-In-1 Air Fry Smart Oven That Does the Work of Several Appliances

Check out some of the rave reviews who love this air fryer for making their lives so much easier.

Ninja Foodi XL 10-in-1 Flip Reviews

A shopper said, "Didn't know if I would really like this or use it. My husband wanted it. I LOVE IT. Rarely a day goes by that we don't use it. Got rid of the toaster and the air fryer too. The flip up mode when not in use is awesome too. Heats up almost instantly, extremely versatile."

Another gushed, "I am in love with my Ninja Flip! I no longer use a toaster. My microwave is used much less than before. Best of all, use of my oven is almost non existent. You can do it all in this Flip and it saves so much counter space. I highly recommend it."

Someone explained, "I've air fried, baked, roasted, toasted and reheated and it's soooo fast. You have to keep an eye on it, but the rapid preheat and quick cooking are a definite plus. I've never had an issue with it smoking and the accessories clean up perfectly in the dishwasher. I love this oven, the versatility and ease of use and not heating up the large oven in my kitchen makes this a daily go-to appliance."

A reviewer shared, "My air fryer broke so I was looking for a new one but also wanted to get rid of my toaster to have less appliances taking up counter space. (I don't have much counter space in my kitchen) When I saw the presentation on this oven and all the different things it does, I decided to go with this one. Also the fact that it lifts up off the counter when you're not using it was awesome to see! So anyway I bought it. I've had it for a few months now and I'm really glad I decided to go with this one. It's perfect for my kitchen space and I use it every single day. It's easy to clean and things cook perfectly. I would definitely recommend this oven to anyone!"

"Love this newer model that you can fit different baking dishes!!! Everything about it is perfect. We use ours at least five to six times a day, and it does everything it says it does. Perfect!!! Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Sheet Pan dinners are the best. Very Convenient, easy to use, really time saving. Use ours to Broil steaks, Air Fry chicken fingers and fries for the grandkids, and Bake blueberry muffins. Have to say everything came out perfect. Sheet Pan Dinners are the best!!! Your meat,potatoes, vegetables, all on one sheet. Set it and forget it. It is up to you to season your food just right, and cook at a temperature you find best. Love the fact it is so compact and sits right on your countertop," a shopper wrote.

