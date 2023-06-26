Jecca Blac’s Vegan, Gender-Free Makeup Line Is Perfect for Showing Your Pride

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

If it's June, it's still Pride in the U.S., which means it's beyond time to learn about Jecca Blac. A vegan, cruelty-free, and gender-free makeup line, Jecca Blac offers buildable and blendable essentials for everyone.

No, really: The award-winning cosmetics company is the signature line from UK-based makeup artist Jessica Black, who created a studio and "safe space" to help clients transitioning between genders achieve their ideal look.

The artist's approach to inclusivity is literally built into her company's mission statement. Per the brand, Jecca Blac "represents all beauty lovers: all expressions, genders, sexualities, abilities, pronouns, shapes and sizes."

As a result, the cosmetics are simple, versatile, and timeless. You can customize an endless amount of looks that are totally you — and be part of a community at the same time.

Below, you'll find a few of the gender-free makeup line's most iconic products. They'll make celebrating Pride look effortless.