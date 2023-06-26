Jecca Blac’s Vegan, Gender-Free Makeup Line Is Perfect for Showing Your Pride

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
If it's June, it's still Pride in the U.S., which means it's beyond time to learn about Jecca Blac. A vegan, cruelty-free, and gender-free makeup line, Jecca Blac offers buildable and blendable essentials for everyone.
No, really: The award-winning cosmetics company is the signature line from UK-based makeup artist Jessica Black, who created a studio and "safe space" to help clients transitioning between genders achieve their ideal look.
The artist's approach to inclusivity is literally built into her company's mission statement. Per the brand, Jecca Blac "represents all beauty lovers: all expressions, genders, sexualities, abilities, pronouns, shapes and sizes."
As a result, the cosmetics are simple, versatile, and timeless. You can customize an endless amount of looks that are totally you — and be part of a community at the same time.
Below, you'll find a few of the gender-free makeup line's most iconic products. They'll make celebrating Pride look effortless.
Jecca Blac Glow Drops Primer
Jecca Blac's highlighting Glow Drops "prep and brighten your complexion [for] a healthy, natural glow." The label recommends applying it directly to the skin before the rest of your makeup to boost your base look.
Jecca Blac Correct & Conceal Palette
The best-selling Correct & Conceal Palette won the 2020 "Beauty Bible Awards," and it's no wonder why: The "creamy formula" is not just "blendable," but has a "skin-like finish." On top of that, the medium-coverage product works as an all-over base, but can be used to treat "under-eye darkness, acne, scarring, and beard shadow."
Jecca Blac Sculpt & Soften Palette
This "easy-to-blend cream contour duo" is so much more than just a makeup palette. What do I mean? Well, it includes a 34-page booklet on how to achieve your optimal look. No professional needed.
Jecca Blac Liquid Concealer
This "full-coverage base product" offers an effortless way to cover redness, bumps, blemishes and more, delivering a smoothed appearance to build the rest of your foundation on.
Jecca Blac Blac Spectrum Pantherine 6 Piece Eye Set
Everything you need to help nail your eye look is right here. The bundle includes two blenders, one shader, and two detail brushes in a reusable pouch.
Jecca Blac Hydrate Primer
What's behind door #1? A hydrating, moisturizing primer that also helps your makeup last longer.
Jecca Blac Drip Face Gems
Whether you're getting your TV-inspired, TikTok-inspired, Gen-Z-approved drip on, headed to Pride, or something in between, these gorgeous face gems (in the LGBTQIA+ flag!) instantly elevate your look.
Jecca Blac Circle Split Liner - Vibrant
This colorful palette helps you customize a new and vibrant (!) look every time. Just "open lid, add a small amount of water to lid, dip brush into water (not too much) and then swirl the brush into the pigment" for an instantly gorgeous effect.
Jecca Blac Liner Brush 3
Thanks to this precisely angled brush, you'll never be caught with sloppy eyeliner wings again.
Jecca Blac Brow Seal & Block
Complete your look with...well, honestly? I'll let the brand take it from here. "Once brows are flattened and laminated using Brow Seal, Brow Block is the ultimate next step for providing a seamless base for fully concealing and blocking brows. With your brows concealed, discover next-level makeup freedom for drawing an entirely new brow shape - or go brow-free for experimental, editorial freedom to eye makeup looks."
Jecca Blac Play Pot
Would you believe me if I said this product is more than just an adorable name? If you've made it this far in the list, then I certainly hope so. The Play Pot is a "versatile cream pigment" that can be used as a blush, highlight, and lip treatment. Plus, when you're feeling extra spicy, it adds a certain something to eye makeup, too.
Jecca Blac Brow Seal
Only looking for one effective product? No worries. "Waterproof, comfortable to wear and non-flaky once dried," per the brand, this brow seal is designed to help you achieve your ideal brow.
Jecca Blac Split Liner
If you like the idea of the vibrant palette, but are looking to start with more of the basics first, this two-toned palette is the one for you.
Jecca Blac Spectrum Pantherine 5 Piece Face Brush Set
This 5-piece set includes two foundation brushes (one for a lighter, dewier finish; one for full coverage), an angled cheek brush (for blush or contour), a tapered brush for highlighter, and a paddle brush for setting. Work, cover girl. Cover boy. Cover person.
