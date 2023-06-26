CNN Producer David Bohrman Dead at 69

CNN is mourning the loss of one of its own.
David Bohrman, a former producer and executive for the network, passed away on June 25 following complications after hip surgery. He was 69.
"David was a CNN institution, a leader and innovator who mentored many through decades in television news," a spokesperson for the cable news network said in a statement. "His impact at CNN lives on in our programming and his passion for news will be felt in our halls every day."
Throughout his TV career, David helped create countless news programs across ABC News, CBS News and NBC News in addition to CNN. Among his lasting contributions at CNN were the decision to anchor election coverage from the floor of party conventions as well as the implementation of the network's now-iconic Magic Wall, a touchscreen display featuring voting data on election nights.
In addition to launching shows such as NewsNight with Aaron Brown and The Moneyline Newshour, David produced over a dozen presidential debates for the network from 2003 to 2008 and acted as executive producer on many election nights as well as CNN's live coverage from their New York bureau on September 11, 2001.
Following his passing, many of David's former colleagues at CNN paid tribute and reminisced about their experiences with him.
"David was one of the most innovative television news producers in history," said CNN Washington Bureau Chief Sam Feist. "It was David's idea that election nights and newscasts could be produced with anchors standing in front of enormous video walls. Now newscasts all over the world are produced this way."
John King, CNN's chief national correspondent who is often seen spending election nights at the Magic Wall, as reflected on how David shaped TV news.
"David was a risk taker who every day wanted to find a better way to tell or show the story," the journalist noted. "His decision to take then just emerging touch-screen technology and integrate [it] into our 2008 election coverage was nothing short of revolutionary. And it wasn't just cutting-edge technology."
He added, "David turned an old bus into a rolling television studio, bringing our political coverage into every corner of America. He made us better."
David is survived by his wife Catherine Bohrman, children Amber and Harrison and his beloved granddaughters Sloan and Paige.