Inside Ariana Madix's 38th Birthday With Boyfriend Daniel Wai & Her Vanderpump Rules Family

Ariana Madix is SUR-ely feeling the birthday love.

The Vanderpump Rules star, who turned 38 on June 24, enjoyed some epic b-day celebrations over the weekend with her new man Daniel Wai and closest friends by her side.

The Bravolebrity kicked off the festivities by hitting up a club where the birthday girl and her group partied the night away, according to her Instagram Stories. Scheana Shay, Brock Davies and former VPR costar Dayna Kathan were all in attendance for the wild night out with Brock sharing videos of Ariana and pals taking shots and sipping champagne from the bottle.

Brock captioned one Instagram video, "Happy birthday auntie unicorn," while Scheana shared a video of her dancing with Ariana, writing, "My queen."

In a separate video posted by Ariana's BFF Bradley Kearns, she and Daniel, who first went public with their romance in April at Coachella, are all smiles while dancing the night away.