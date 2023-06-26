Inside Ariana Madix's 38th Birthday With Boyfriend Daniel Wai & Her Vanderpump Rules Family

Ariana Madix is SUR-ely feeling the birthday love.
The Vanderpump Rules star, who turned 38 on June 24, enjoyed some epic b-day celebrations over the weekend with her new man Daniel Wai and closest friends by her side.
The Bravolebrity kicked off the festivities by hitting up a club where the birthday girl and her group partied the night away, according to her Instagram Stories. Scheana Shay, Brock Davies and former VPR costar Dayna Kathan were all in attendance for the wild night out with Brock sharing videos of Ariana and pals taking shots and sipping champagne from the bottle.
Brock captioned one Instagram video, "Happy birthday auntie unicorn," while Scheana shared a video of her dancing with Ariana, writing, "My queen."
In a separate video posted by Ariana's BFF Bradley Kearns, she and Daniel, who first went public with their romance in April at Coachella, are all smiles while dancing the night away.
Ariana also enjoyed a more low-key birthday dinner where the fitness coach played chef by cooking an elaborate meal for his lady and friends, including her Something About Her partner Katie Maloney and former costar Kristen Doute.
Makeup artist Jared Lipscomb shared a video of Daniel behind the stove, writing, "@thestrongwai is our chef de cuisine to celebrate our unicorn de queen." Ariana even showed off Daniel's menu with an impressive list of what appeared to be six different courses, including salads, paella, crab, ribs and more.
Following the meal, Ariana was presented with a birthday cake and candles as everyone sang to her, according to her Instagram Stories.
Ariana's birthday weekend comes three months after her then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval's affair with her former BFF Raquel Leviss came to light in March, leading to their breakup after nine years together.
After introducing her new love to the world in April, Ariana got candid about moving on from the cheating scandal with Daniel.
"I'm enjoying myself and I would say I'm very happy right now," Ariana told Today in May. "I have just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself. And it's just really lovely to interact with someone who is just so nice and kind and lovely and caring."
Keep reading to see what Ariana and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast has been up to since cameras stopped rolling on Scandoval.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)