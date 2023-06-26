Step up Your Skincare and Get $141 Worth of Peter Thomas Roth Face Masks for Just $48

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're trying to revamp your skincare routine, I recommend having some good masks on hand. That's right: multiple masks. No one's skin has the same needs all the time, or at least mine doesn't. Sometimes, I'm in need of a major exfoliation. Other days, my skin is super red and dehydrated. And, before a big event, I need to get my glow on. Unfortunately, I do not have an unlimited skincare budget, but I am a smart shopper who's always on the lookout for good deals.

Peter Thomas Roth has been a favorite skincare brand of mine since high school. The brand has the best value sets with major discounts that have allowed me to try so many amazing skincare masks throughout the years at a great price. This Peter Thomas Roth trio has a $141 value, but you can score the bundle for only $48.

This set has three full-size versions of some of my favorite products. The Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer is my go-to exfoliation every other week or once a week depending on the state of my skin. It evens out my skin and leave it feeling soft. The Peter Thomas Roth Rose Stem Cell Mask comes through in so many ways. It is hydrating and it soothes my skin if I have a rosacea flare up, a sunburn, or if I just had a super long night— especially when I use it after storing the container in the fridge.

The Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm delivers hydration and it makes my skin glow. According to the brand, it also reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, which aren't a major problem for me yet, but I would I am getting ahead on the anti-aging skincare.

Save 66% on three of my favorite skincare masks before this deal disappears.