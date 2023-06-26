Apple iPad Flash Deal: Save 30% on a Product Bundle With Accessories

Get the 9th-generation Apple iPad with a carrying case, Bluetooth keyboard, Bluetooth earbuds, tablet stand, stylus pen, cable organizer, extension cable, and cleaning cloth at a major price cut.

E! Insider Shop: iPad Deal QVCQVC

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you've wanted an iPad, now is the perfect time to shop because there's a can't-miss, flash deal that's calling your name. This is the perfect excuse to treat yourself or get a gift for someone else in your life.

Instead of spending $757, you can get an iPad bundle for just $529 at QVC. This bundle has the 9th-generation Apple iPad, carrying case, Bluetooth keyboard, Bluetooth earbuds, tablet stand, stylus pen, cable organizer, extension cable, and cleaning cloth. There are 20 color combinations to choose from.

Discounts like this don't come around very often. Shop this 30% off deal while you can!

Save 56% on an HP Laptop and Get 1 Year of Microsoft Office and Wireless Mouse for Free

Apple iPad 34% Off Deal

Apple iPad Gen 9 With Wireless Earbuds & Keyboard

There are 20 color combinations to choose from. Here's what you get with this bundle:

  • Apple iPad
  • Carrying case
  • Bluetooth keyboard
  • Bluetooth earbuds
  • Tablet stand
  • Stylus pen
  • Cable organizer
  • Extension cable
  • Cleaning cloth
$757
$529
QVC

