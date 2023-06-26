Treat Williams’ Wife Honors Late Everwood Actor in Anniversary Message After His Death

Watch : Treat Williams Dead at 71: Everwood Stars Pay Tribute

Treat Williams' wife Pamela Van Sant is honoring her late husband.

On what would have been her and the Everwood actor's 35th wedding anniversary, Pamela, reflected on their life together in a moving series of photos—including snaps from their wedding day—posted to Treat's Instagram Story.

"Happy anniversary honey," she wrote on June 25 over an image of Treat hugging her on their wedding day. "35 years."

Among the other photos shared from their early years together included another one from their special day in which she can be seen smiling from a car window in her wedding dress, as well as an image from her visit to see Treat while he filmed the 1990 movie Beyond the Ocean.

The couple can be seen wearing local clothing, and Pamela explained, "1st anniversary on location in Bali."

The other photos of the couple—who shared kids Gil, 31, and Ellie, 24—included one of Pamela sitting on the Hair actor's lap at Christmastime, a more recent photo of the couple hugging in the snow and a third where they stand arm in arm with a beautiful green background behind them.