Treat Williams’ Wife Honors Late Everwood Actor in Anniversary Message After His Death

Treat Williams' wife Pamela Van Sant is honoring her late husband.
On what would have been her and the Everwood actor's 35th wedding anniversary, Pamela, reflected on their life together in a moving series of photos—including snaps from their wedding day—posted to Treat's Instagram Story.
"Happy anniversary honey," she wrote on June 25 over an image of Treat hugging her on their wedding day. "35 years."
Among the other photos shared from their early years together included another one from their special day in which she can be seen smiling from a car window in her wedding dress, as well as an image from her visit to see Treat while he filmed the 1990 movie Beyond the Ocean.
The couple can be seen wearing local clothing, and Pamela explained, "1st anniversary on location in Bali."
The other photos of the couple—who shared kids Gil, 31, and Ellie, 24—included one of Pamela sitting on the Hair actor's lap at Christmastime, a more recent photo of the couple hugging in the snow and a third where they stand arm in arm with a beautiful green background behind them.
Treat passed away on June 12 following a motorcycle accident near his home in Dorset, Vermont, at the age of 71.
"As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time," the family said in a statement obtained by NBC News at the time of his death. "Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him."
They added, "We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers."
Following the news of his death, Treat's longtime agent Barry McPherson, as well as several former colleagues, including his Chicago Fire son Taylor Kinney and his Everwood costars Gregory Smith, Emily Van Camp and Chris Pratt paid tribute.
"I'm very grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended tv family," Gregory said in a statement to People. "He made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years. I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laugh and his passion for adventure. I'm sending love to his family, Pam, Gil and Elinor. He will be deeply missed."