Hannah Montana's Emily Osment Is Engaged to Jack Anthony: See Her Ring

In the words of Hannah Montana: He's got somethin' special—Emily Osment' heart.

The actress—whose character Lilly Truscott was BFFs with Miley Cyrus' titular role on Hannah Montana—recently announced that she's engaged to her love Jack Anthony.

"This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend," Emily wrote on Instagram June 25. "I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy. I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack."

Based on her post, it looks like Jack popped the question at Yosemite National Park in California. Emily shared a snap of her fiancé standing with the mountains behind him as she flashed her ring as well as a photo of two buttons featuring pics of the pair from their childhood days along with the words "Will you marry me?" and "yes!" written across the front.