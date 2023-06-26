Hannah Montana's Emily Osment Is Engaged to Jack Anthony: See Her Ring

In the words of Hannah Montana: He's got somethin' special—Emily Osment' heart.
The actress—whose character Lilly Truscott was BFFs with Miley Cyrus' titular role on Hannah Montana—recently announced that she's engaged to her love Jack Anthony.
"This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend," Emily wrote on Instagram June 25. "I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy. I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack."
Based on her post, it looks like Jack popped the question at Yosemite National Park in California. Emily shared a snap of her fiancé standing with the mountains behind him as she flashed her ring as well as a photo of two buttons featuring pics of the pair from their childhood days along with the words "Will you marry me?" and "yes!" written across the front.
In terms of her bling, the 31-year-old seemed to get the best of both worlds as the stunner featured not one but two stones—a diamond and what appeared to be an emerald-colored gem.
After seeing the big news, several of her colleagues sent along celebratory messages. "Congrats Emily!!" Daryl Sabara, who appeared in the second and third Spy Kids movies with the bride-to-be, wrote in the comments. Added her Young Sheldon co-star Iain Armitage, "Congratulations!"
While Emily and Jack have kept much of their relationship private, she has given fans a few glimpses into their romance on social media, including in a birthday tribute in March.
"National jack day!!!" the A Very Merry Bridesmaid star wrote on Instagram March 26. "Happy birthday to the absolute best. He walks into each day with kindness and silliness and a lust for life. We should all be a little more like him. Send him love today for he is pure magic. I love you!"