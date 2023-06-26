Yes, The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson Has a Sassy Side and She's Ready to Show It

Watch : Charity Lawson Not Afraid to Show Little Sass as New Bachelorette

This southern belle is ready to give them hell.

While Charity Lawson's emotional intelligence and effortless poise made her a fan-favorite during Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, the 27-year-old Georgia native told E! News she is "so excited" for viewers to learn more about her during her journey on The Bachelorette, which kicks off June 26 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

"You only saw one side of me during Zach's season, which was the very vulnerable side and that was great," Charity explained. "But a lot of those moments were just really heavy and emotional. Obviously, I'm an empath, I'm a crier, you've seen me cry a lot and that's okay, you'll see me cry some more. But you'll definitely start to see more little peeks at my personality—my sense of humor, but then little elements of sass when I have to handle business."

When asked to compare herself to a past Bachelorette, Charity pointed to season 15 lead and self-proclaimed "hot mess express" Hannah Brown, who wasn't afraid to stand up for herself. (Who can forget when she said, "I've had sex and Jesus still loves me"?)