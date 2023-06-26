Yes, The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson Has a Sassy Side and She's Ready to Show It

This southern belle is ready to give them hell.
While Charity Lawson's emotional intelligence and effortless poise made her a fan-favorite during Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, the 27-year-old Georgia native told E! News she is "so excited" for viewers to learn more about her during her journey on The Bachelorette, which kicks off June 26 at 9 p.m. on ABC.
"You only saw one side of me during Zach's season, which was the very vulnerable side and that was great," Charity explained. "But a lot of those moments were just really heavy and emotional. Obviously, I'm an empath, I'm a crier, you've seen me cry a lot and that's okay, you'll see me cry some more. But you'll definitely start to see more little peeks at my personality—my sense of humor, but then little elements of sass when I have to handle business."
When asked to compare herself to a past Bachelorette, Charity pointed to season 15 lead and self-proclaimed "hot mess express" Hannah Brown, who wasn't afraid to stand up for herself. (Who can forget when she said, "I've had sex and Jesus still loves me"?)
"She's a southern belle like myself," Charity said of Hannah, who hails from Alabama. "So it's seeing a little bit of that sass. You'll definitely see maybe some southern sayings and me getting down to the nitty gritty this season. I will definitely say it's a little bit reflective in Hannah's season."
While she didn't get a chance to speak with Hannah before she began filming, Charity revealed she had several one-on-one conversations with past Bachelorettes, including Becca Kufrin, Michelle Young and Kaitlyn Bristowe.
"They are all iconic Bachelorettes," Charity said, "and it was so sweet and kind of them to reach out to me and give me their little insights of what helped them throughout the season and just reminders of staying true to myself."
Another alum who reached out was Rachel Lindsay, the franchise's first Black lead. Calling the attorney "an icon," Charity noted she also felt pressure as a Black women stepping into the Bachelorette role.
"It's nearly impossible to please everyone, but people have an idea of when you are the Bachelorette of how you should carry yourself or who you should be choosing," the child and family therapist shared. "It's all of these things weighing on you and also trying to prioritize myself because ultimately at the end of the day, this is my journey, but also the journey of the 25 men that come on in pursuit of me. And also just pressure of being a Black woman in this role is a lot, not everyone's first choice, but that's okay."
As for how she handled the stress while filming, Charity admitted used some of the same techniques she teaches her patients.
"I was literally like, 'Okay, five things I can see, four things I can touch…' I was going insane a little bit," Charity said with a laugh of the anxiety that came with that first night. "But they are good nerves, not necessarily anything bad. But you're anticipating something new and it's the unknown, which is as very normal. So it's trying to make sense of that and give myself grace."
And it seems like the process was ultimately worth it. While she wouldn't share if she found love, Charity teased, "I am happy with how this season turns out!"
