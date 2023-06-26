Mom of Teenage Titan Sub Passenger Says She Gave Up Her Seat for Him to Go on Journey

Watch : Missing Titanic Sub: 5 Passengers Presumed Dead

Christine Dawood is sharing heartbreaking details behind the Titan sub catastrophe.

Four days after the company operating the Titanic research vessel stated that all five members aboard were presumed dead, the mom of passenger Suleman Dawood, 19, revealed she originally had a seat on the OceanGate sub alongside her husband Shahzada Dawood. However, the trip was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

"Then I stepped back and gave them space to set [Suleman] up," Christine told the BBC June 26. "Because he really wanted to go."

As she explained, the college student also brought a Rubik's Cube along with him, hoping to make history as the world's fastest solver of the puzzle. She recalled, "He said, 'I'm going to solve the Rubik's Cube 3,700 metres below sea at the Titanic."

"I was really happy for them because both of them," she said, "they really wanted to do that for a very long time."