Jon Hamm Marries Mad Men Co-Star Anna Osceola in California Wedding

Jon Hamm is a married man!
On June 24, the Mad Men alum tied the knot with actress Anna Osceola, who he initially met on the set of the AMC series while shooting the 2015 series finale. The two exchanged vows in front of family and friends at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, Calif., where the episode was filmed.
E! News has reached out to reps for Hamm, 52, and Osceola, 35, and has not heard back.
As seen in photos, the bride wore a strapless white wedding gown with a thigh-high slit and her hair down in waves. The groom sported a black tux.
Guests included fellow Mad Men alum John Slattery, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey and Billy Crudup, according to TMZ, which first reported the news of Hamm and Osceola's wedding.
While Hamm starred as main character Don Draper on Mad Men, which earned him an Emmy in 2015, Osceola only appeared on the show's finale. She played Clementine, a Flower Child receptionist at a California coastal retreat where Draper, an ad executive, stayed before seemingly coming up with a groundbreaking real-life Coca Cola campaign.
In addition to appearing on Mad Men, Osceola also has a part in the 2022 movie Confess, Fletch, which stars Hamm as the main character.
While the two met in 2015, they were romantically linked only from 2020, People reported. The outlet confirmed this past February that the two had gotten engaged.
Hamm and Osceola made their red carpet debut as a couple in February 2022 at the Homecoming Weekend event, hosted By The h.wood Group and Revolve, in Los Angeles. The following March, the actor brought his partner to Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party.
On The Howard Stern Show in 2022, Jon said he was "very much" in love with the actress, without naming her, and spoke about the idea of marriage.
"I'm in a relationship right now," he said. "It's comfortable. It's a feeling about taking care of someone else and being taken care of and it's also been a process of working on myself, my mental health—all the stuff my therapist—and unpacking all of that trauma and realizing that you know when you lose somebody like that's so important to you, like a mother, so early, that creates a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility, that blocks a lot of that availability and vulnerability."
Hamm's mother died of colon cancer when he was 10. A decade later, his father passed away.
"It's only been in the last couple of years, me kind of sitting down and really thinking about all that stuff that's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful," Hamm told Howard Stern, "and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness—all that stuff."