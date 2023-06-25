Jon Hamm Marries Mad Men Co-Star Anna Osceola in California Wedding

Watch : See Jon Hamm's EPIC Impression of Vanderpump Rules Star James Kennedy

Jon Hamm is a married man!

On June 24, the Mad Men alum tied the knot with actress Anna Osceola, who he initially met on the set of the AMC series while shooting the 2015 series finale. The two exchanged vows in front of family and friends at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, Calif., where the episode was filmed.

E! News has reached out to reps for Hamm, 52, and Osceola, 35, and has not heard back.

As seen in photos, the bride wore a strapless white wedding gown with a thigh-high slit and her hair down in waves. The groom sported a black tux.

Guests included fellow Mad Men alum John Slattery, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey and Billy Crudup, according to TMZ, which first reported the news of Hamm and Osceola's wedding.

While Hamm starred as main character Don Draper on Mad Men, which earned him an Emmy in 2015, Osceola only appeared on the show's finale. She played Clementine, a Flower Child receptionist at a California coastal retreat where Draper, an ad executive, stayed before seemingly coming up with a groundbreaking real-life Coca Cola campaign.