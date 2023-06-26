These Top-Rated $25 Leggings Survived Workouts, the Washing Machine, and My Weight Fluctuations

Shoppers can't get enough of these high-quality leggings. The five-star reviews may convince you to expand your wardrobe.

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings with Pockets Reviews

A shopper said, "First review I've ever written and I just gotta say holy hell these are amazing!! For my thicker queens: these leggings don't have that tiny weird elastic band inside the waist- these are a large, uniform price of tummy smoothing fabric= no muffin top! They're buttery soft, squat proof, and make the bootay look good. 10/10 recommend."

"So soft and smooth! Not too thick but not so thin you can see through them. This is my second pair and I want more. And the price is great! I used to buy fabletics but these are way better and way cheaper," a shopper explained.

Someone reviewed, "Soooo I made a mistake and I bought one pair of lululemon instead of four of these. Lulus are starting to wear out between my thighs, I bought these at the same time and there is barely any sign of them being used. Needless to say, this is my third pair that I ordered and I'm purchasing 2 more today as they are so comfortable to wear I could live in them."

Another shared, "I love these leggings. I bought several pairs in different colors. They are squat-proof, soft, stretchy, have a nice high-waist, don't roll down at the waist (too much), no camel toe, and stay up where they should."

Someone raved, "They're PERFECT! When I say I LIVE in these leggings, I mean it. My casual wardrobe consists of these leggings in every color and about 10 pairs of black for my work wardrobe (bartender)."

A reviewer wrote, "I own several pairs in different colors, and can honestly say this brand is comparable to other high end athleisure brands that cost twice as much!"

