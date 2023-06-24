Kim Kardashian Shares Twinning Photo With Kourtney Kardashian From North West's Birthday Party

Watch : Kim BLASTS "Hater" Kourtney & North West's "Prank of the Season"

What feud?

On June 22, Kim Kardashian shared Instagram photos from her eldest daughter North West's 10th birthday slumber party that took place earlier this month, headed by a rare photo of herself posing with pregnant sister Kourtney Kardashian in matching pink pajamas—outfits supplies for the guests. She captioned the pic, "Troop Beverly Hills."

Kim shared her post after recent episodes of the family's series The Kardashians depicted a feud that erupted between the sisters over the SKIMS founder's choice to collaborate with Dolce & Gabbana on a runway show in September 2022. The event took place months after the label worked with Kourtney to design her wedding dress for her and Travis Barker's nuptials at Domenico Dolce and Steffano Gabbana's Italian estate.

Many people quickly brought up the on-air feud between Kim and Kourtney, a mom of three who is currently expecting her and the Blink-182 drummer's first child together, in the comments section of the SKKN BY KIM founder's post.

"Thought y'all were beefing," one user wrote, while another speculated, "Awww look who made up." Another person asked, "Y'all done with the D&G beef?"