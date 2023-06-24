See Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Bare Her Baby Bump in Bikini Photo

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Asks Fans for Pregnancy Advice

Kourtney Kardashian is really feeling this pregnancy.

The reality star shared a new look at her baby bump while enjoying a pool day with her kids.

Kourtney rocked a green string bikini that showed off her growing belly, as seen in photos she shared to Instagram June 23. The 44-year-old captioned the family's day out at the "Spa House" oasis with the message, "sweet summer."

She and husband Travis Barker revealed they're expecting their first child together—and No. 7 in their blended family—during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16.

Two days later, Kourtney unveiled the first photo of her baby bump alongside a note of thanks following the couple's two-year fertility journey.

As she put it on June 18, "Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan." Travis, 47, responded, "God is great."

Kourtney and Travis—who tied the knot in May 2022 in Italy—each have three children from prior relationships. She previously welcomed Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8, with her ex Scott Disick, while the drummer shares son Landon Barker, 19, daughter Alabama Barker, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex Shanna Moakler.