The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Shares the Messy Truth About Her Cancer Recovery Experience

Clutter is no match for Clea Shearer, but she can only compartmentalize so much.

Which is among the reasons she chose to share some of her most vulnerable moments after being diagnosed with breast cancer last year with the 6.7 million Instagram followers who live for The Home Edit's hypnotically fetching scroll of organizational nirvana.

The 41-year-old mother of two completed acute treatment in November and duly celebrated her journey from cancer patient to cancer survivor. But having reached that milestone, she soon realized that all sorts of new challenges lay ahead. And that no one really talks about what happens after a person is declared "cancer-free."

"Not only do people not talk about it," Clea told E! News in an exclusive joint interview with her best friend and business partner Joanna Teplin, "but you constantly get congratulated for having beat cancer—which is a lovely thing to congratulate someone for, but no one realizes that you're in a whole new world of pain."

And true to form for the woman who was up rearranging her get-well bouquets a day after coming home from the hospital when she wasn't even supposed to be walking ("I was so annoying," she cracked), Clea wanted to get her feelings sorted out.