Businessman Who Almost Went on OceanGate Titanic Dive Reveals Alleged Texts With CEO on Safety Concerns

A Las Vegas businessman who turned down seats on OceanGate's Titan submersible is speaking out after five people died during its final voyage to tour the Titanic wreckage.
Jay Bloom and his 20-year-old son Sean Bloom said they were invited on the excursion by late OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, but ultimately declined after they "raised a lot of concerns" and ran into scheduling issues. They believe their spots were given to Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, who were killed alongside Stockton during the dive.
"I was just not comfortable with the kind of resources that he had to pull this off, that it could be done safely," Jay told NBC News on June 23. "Looking back, I'm very relieved and glad that my son and I did not go, just feel terrible for the people who did."
Another reason Jay said he and Sean opted not to go on the trip was that there was allegedly no real "escape plan if something goes wrong" with the watercraft, which had a hull made from carbon fiber material and a hatch that could only be opened from the outside.
"The more I stared to think about it, I was like, 'I don't think this is a good idea,'" Sean recalled. "It's really tragic. It's crazy that the two people that took our seats were in a very similar situation, father-son. I can't believe it happened."
Jay also shared some of the alleged texts he had sent to Stockton voicing his worries, particularly about "the danger" of the dive and "perceived threats to the vessel," in a June 22 Facebook post. In the screenshots, Stockton allegedly noted in his response that there is "obviously risk" in going on the trip, but "it's way safer than flying a helicopter or even scuba diving."
Another alleged text from Stockton offered to further discuss safety concerns with Sean, adding, "Curious what the uninformed would say the danger is and whether it's real or imagined."
Reflecting on the tragic outcome of the dive, Jay shared in his post that he thinks Stockton "really believed what he was saying."
"But he was very wrong," the real estate developer wrote. "He passionately believed in what he was doing."
E! News has reached out to OceanGate for comment on Jay's posts and safety concerns but hasn't heard back.
The Titan went missing less than two hours into its dive on June 18. After a four-day search for the sub, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that they found debris from an external part of the submersible "consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel."
In a statement released on June 22, OceanGate said they believe all five passengers, including British billionaire Hamish Harding and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, "have sadly been lost."
"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," the statement read. "Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."
