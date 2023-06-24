Businessman Who Almost Went on OceanGate Titanic Dive Reveals Alleged Texts With CEO on Safety Concerns

Watch : Eerie Connection Between Titanic Sub & Titanic Disaster Revealed

A Las Vegas businessman who turned down seats on OceanGate's Titan submersible is speaking out after five people died during its final voyage to tour the Titanic wreckage.

Jay Bloom and his 20-year-old son Sean Bloom said they were invited on the excursion by late OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, but ultimately declined after they "raised a lot of concerns" and ran into scheduling issues. They believe their spots were given to Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, who were killed alongside Stockton during the dive.

"I was just not comfortable with the kind of resources that he had to pull this off, that it could be done safely," Jay told NBC News on June 23. "Looking back, I'm very relieved and glad that my son and I did not go, just feel terrible for the people who did."

Another reason Jay said he and Sean opted not to go on the trip was that there was allegedly no real "escape plan if something goes wrong" with the watercraft, which had a hull made from carbon fiber material and a hatch that could only be opened from the outside.