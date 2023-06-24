Kick off Summer With a Major Flash Sale on Apple, Dyson, Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, and More Top Brands

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's no better way to kick off the start of summer than with some shopping, especially when there are some major deals.
There are lots of major price cuts across all product categories at QVC. Save on Apple products like iPads and AirTags. Take $200 off a Dyson cord-free vacuum. Get a $20 discount on a Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Print Camera bundle. There are lots of two-for-the-price-of-one deals on top beauty brands including Peter Thomas Roth, Tula, Tarte, and Benefit Cosmetics.
If you're new to QVC, new customers save $30 on a $60+ purchase with the promo code NEWQVC30. Here are some of the best deals from the flash sale.
Flash Deals
TULA Revive & Rewind Revitalizing Eye Cream Duo
The TULA Revive & Rewind Revitalizing Eye Cream has a devoted following, with one shopper sharing, "This eye cream is amazing! I have terrible dark puffy eyes. I use this paired with the instant de-puff eye serum for a day/night combination with my washes. Everything Tula puts out is pure magic in a bottle. Thank you Tula!!"
This product hydrates and firms the skin. This formula has nourishing ingredients to soothe irritated skin. You can improve skin elasticity and the appearance of wrinkles when you use this cream in your routine.
Tarte BB Tinted Moisturizer Duo SPF 30 with Brush
This BB cream delivers buildable matte coverage to create a natural look while blurring the appearance of pores, uneven texture, and fine lines, per Tarte. This product hydrates, smooths, and brightens the appearance of skin. Most importantly, it feels weightless on the skin, which is a must for summer or if you just want to ditch the feel of heavy makeup. As someone with oily skin, I love this formula because it makes my complexion look and feel less oily and it doesn't sweat off throughout the day.
These bundles come with two tinted moisturizers and an application brush. QVC has 11 shades to choose from.
NuBODY by NuFACE Skin Toning Device with 10-oz Aqua Gel
QVC shoppers can save $155 on a bundle with the NuBODY by NuFACE Skin Toning Device and Hydrating Aqua Gel Activator. This microcurrent device "visibly helps tone, smooth, and firm the look of skin," according to the brand. All you need is five minutes per treatment area and you can see a difference with consistent use. Shoppers use this device on their upper arms, thighs, butt, and stomach to smooth, firm, and tone skin. Many have praised it for reducing the appearance of dimples and cellulite.
Apply the Hydrating Aqua Gel Activator to clean skin. For the first 60 days, use the NuBODY device for five minutes a day per treatment area five days a week. After 60 days, use this two to three times a day for five-minute maintenance sessions.
This bundle includes the NuBODY device, power adapter, and 10-fl oz Hydrating Aqua Gel.
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads Duo
The Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads address acne/blemishes, clogged pores, uneven texture, blackheads, dullness, and fine lines. The brand recommends this product for normal, oily, and combination skin. They're formulated with 2% Salicylic Acid and a potent 10% Glycolic Acid Complex. I like this product because you really get a lot for your purchase. The clarifying pads are large and they are very saturated with product. I use them on my neck and chest, but you can also cut them in half if you need more time to get through each pack.
After washing your face, gently wipe your face with one of these pads. The brand says you can use these 1-2 times a day, but do what's best for your skin. I suggest gradually adding them to your routine once daily with a day or two in between uses unil your skin gets used to the formula.
If you bought them from another site, it would cost $96.
Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional Duo
An effective primer smooths out uneven texture, minimizes the appearance of pores, and gives your makeup a long-lasting staying power. The Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional looks amazing on makeup-free skin giving the illusion of perfection that I don't actually have. Most importantly, my makeup looks a million times better and lasts longer when I use this primer.
Apply this skin-smoothing, pore-reducing primer after moisturizing. Then, you can put on makeup or go bare-faced. It's up to you. If you bought these primers from another site, it would cost $64.
Dyson V15 Detect Cordfree Vacuum w/ 2 Cleaner Heads & Dok
This bundle includes the Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum, Digital Motorbar cleaner head with de-tangle comb, Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head, floor dok, mini soft dusting brush, combination tool, crevice tool, wand storage clip, stubborn dirt brush, and hair screw tool. It also converts to a handheld vacuum.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Print Camera with 10-Pack of Film
Capture life's best moments with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Print Camera. QVC has three colors to choose from. This bundle includes the camera, hand strap, 2 AA batteries, and a 10-sheet film pack.
KAPLAN MD Supersize Diamond Contour 1 Minute Daily Facial & Travel
This one-minute facial was created by Beverly Hills dermatologist Stuart Kaplan MD. Just massage it into your skin for 30 seconds. Then, let it rest on your skin for an additional 30 seconds. Rinse it off and pat dry. It's that simple.
KORRES Greek Yoghurt 3-Piece Superfood Skincare Set
Cleanse and hydrate your skin with this major deal on a value set from Korres. Here's what's in the bundle:
- 2.53-oz Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser
- 3.38-oz Greek Yoghurt SuperDose Face Mask
- 1.35-oz Greek Yoghurt Nourishing Gel-Cream Moisturizer
CHI Air Duo Styler with 2 Attachments
Use this convertible hair tool to straighten or curl your hair. You can even give yourself a 90s-style blowout.
Ninja Foodi XL 10-in-1 Flip Digital Air Fry Smart Oven Pro w/ Rack & Probe
Use this air fryer oven for 10 functions including air roast, bake, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, reheat, and temp probe. This air fryer comes with a sheet pan, wire rack, broil rack, Foodi smart thermometer, and removable crumb tray. It's also available in red and silver.
Igloo 26-Pound Ice Maker
This perfectly compact ice machine is a summer essential, you can make up to two pounds of ice with ease.
Apple iPad 10.2-Inch Gen 9 64GB Wi-Fi with Voucher & Accessories
Choose from 24 carrying case colors. This iPad has the iPadOS 15 operating system, A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, stereo speakers, dual microphones, and more great features.
Apple AirTag Item Finder with Keychain Case
If you have a habit of losing things, you need an Apple AirTag. Use this to keep track of your essentials and track them down when you misplace them.
