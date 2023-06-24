Kick off Summer With a Major Flash Sale on Apple, Dyson, Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, and More Top Brands

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's no better way to kick off the start of summer than with some shopping, especially when there are some major deals.

There are lots of major price cuts across all product categories at QVC. Save on Apple products like iPads and AirTags. Take $200 off a Dyson cord-free vacuum. Get a $20 discount on a Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Print Camera bundle. There are lots of two-for-the-price-of-one deals on top beauty brands including Peter Thomas Roth, Tula, Tarte, and Benefit Cosmetics.

If you're new to QVC, new customers save $30 on a $60+ purchase with the promo code NEWQVC30. Here are some of the best deals from the flash sale.