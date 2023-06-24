Former Child Star Adam Rich’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Details on Adam Rich's final moments have come to light.

The Eight Is Enough actor died in January at age 54 due to an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner's autopsy report obtained by TMZ.

While his cause of death was attributed to the opioid, Rich also had non-toxic amounts of alcohol and lorazepam—a drug that treats anxiety—in his system at the time, per the report.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet in January that his body was discovered in his Los Angeles-area home.

Rich's rep Danny Deraney confirmed his cause of death to E! News, adding that the lorazepam was prescribed by his doctor and the star had not been using drugs "for quite some time."

"If there is any silver lining, it's that our suspicions were correct that it was an accidental overdose from fentanyl and not recreational drugs," Deraney told E! News. "We hope this closes the chapter on any suspicions people had and now the family can have some privacy as we move forward."